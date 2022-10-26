Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Multi-tasker's dream phone Microsoft Surface Duo crashes to lowest price ever

Android Microsoft Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Multi-tasker's dream phone Surface Duo crashes to lowest price ever
The Microsoft Surface Duo came out two years ago but it remains a special phone that's different from most foldable phones out there, thanks to its novel design. It was held back only by its high price and lackluster software and both of these problems have been taken care of now.

Unlike foldable phones from Samsung, Motorola, and others, the Duo doesn't feature a fragile foldable screen that you'll have to baby but instead has two separate 5.6-inch AMOLED screens held together by a sturdy hinge. It's a productivity powerhouse and you can either run different apps or expand one to fit across both displays.

The design makes it great for multitasking and also helps you accomplish tasks more quickly. The phone is quite thin for a dual-screen device and just a touch thicker than your standard flagship phone and is also incredibly lightweight.

Microsoft Surface Duo |

Two 5.6-inches screens | Qualcomm snapdragon 855 chip | 11MP camera | 3,577 mAh battery
$379 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

The Surface Duo boasts impeccable build quality and the hinge rotates a full 360 degrees, allowing you to fold one display backward and use the device like a conventional phone. You can set it into a tent configuration to watch content or angle one side up to take photos. You can also use one screen as a virtual gamepad.

The phone has a lone 11MP sensor which is not as useless as it may sound and occasionally punches above its weight. It comes with a 3,577mAh battery and you should be able to make it to the end of the day with it.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Early adopters had complained about the Duo's software experience but Microsoft recently started rolling out the big screen-focused Android 12L OS which makes it more like a Windows device. The Microsoft Pen is also supported.

Basically, if you need a phone that can do things other devices can't and can live without wireless charging and contactless payment, the Duo is a great choice. The phone was $1,399 at launch but these days it sells for $699 or less and right now, Amazon is offering it for just $319, a price point that puts it in the budget range. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless