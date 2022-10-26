Multi-tasker's dream phone Microsoft Surface Duo crashes to lowest price ever

The Microsoft Surface Duo came out two years ago but it remains a special phone that's different from most foldable phones out there, thanks to its novel design. It was held back only by its high price and lackluster software and both of these problems have been taken care of now.





Unlike foldable phones from Samsung, Motorola, and others, the Duo doesn't feature a fragile foldable screen that you'll have to baby but instead has two separate 5.6-inch AMOLED screens held together by a sturdy hinge. It's a productivity powerhouse and you can either run different apps or expand one to fit across both displays.





The design makes it great for multitasking and also helps you accomplish tasks more quickly. The phone is quite thin for a dual-screen device and just a touch thicker than your standard flagship phone and is also incredibly lightweight.





Microsoft Surface Duo | Two 5.6-inches screens | Qualcomm snapdragon 855 chip | 11MP camera | 3,577 mAh battery $379 off (54%) Buy at Amazon





The Surface Duo boasts impeccable build quality and the hinge rotates a full 360 degrees, allowing you to fold one display backward and use the device like a conventional phone. You can set it into a tent configuration to watch content or angle one side up to take photos. You can also use one screen as a virtual gamepad.





The phone has a lone 11MP sensor which is not as useless as it may sound and occasionally punches above its weight. It comes with a 3,577mAh battery and you should be able to make it to the end of the day with it.





It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage





Early adopters had complained about the Duo's software experience but Microsoft recently started rolling out the big screen-focused Android 12L OS which makes it more like a Windows device. The Microsoft Pen is also supported.





Basically, if you need a phone that can do things other devices can't and can live without wireless charging and contactless payment, the Duo is a great choice. The phone was $1,399 at launch but these days it sells for $699 or less and right now, Amazon is offering it for just $319, a price point that puts it in the budget range.