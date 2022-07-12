OG Microsoft Surface Duo is a staggering $1,000 cheaper than launch price on Prime Day





The OG Surface Duo came out in September 2020 and has since been succeeded by an improved version. A starting launch price of $1,399 made it quite expensive but it is nonetheless an interesting phone which features two 5.6-inch screens joined by a hinge instead of a single tablet-sized display that folds in half.





Some may find this design more practical than foldable phones from the likes of Samsung. It also gives the device a more sturdy look. For a foldable phone, it's also incredibly thin.





The Surface Duo also supports styluses which makes it great for multitasking and it will also get Google's tablet and foldable phones-focused Android 12L , which will improve the user experience further.





The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and has 6GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB. The phone has a single 11MP camera, features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and packs a 3,577mAh battery.





What makes the Duo so special is that it's Microsoft's first Android phone, but it didn't really sell too well, partially because the launch price of $1,399 was too much for even the most die-hard Microsoft fans.



