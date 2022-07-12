 OG Microsoft Surface Duo is a staggering $1,000 cheaper than launch price on Prime Day - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on Google Pixel 6
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

OG Microsoft Surface Duo is a staggering $1,000 cheaper than launch price on Prime Day

Microsoft Deals Amazon Prime Day
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OG Microsoft Surface Duo is a staggering $1,000 cheaper than launch price on Prime Day
It's Amazon Prime Day and we are free to splurge on fun, experimental phones that we might otherwise not buy, such as the Microsoft Surface Duo.

The OG Surface Duo came out in September 2020 and has since been succeeded by an improved version. A starting launch price of $1,399 made it quite expensive but it is nonetheless an interesting phone which features two 5.6-inch screens joined by a hinge instead of a single tablet-sized display that folds in half.

Some may find this design more practical than foldable phones from the likes of Samsung. It also gives the device a more sturdy look. For a foldable phone, it's also incredibly thin.
 
The Surface Duo also supports styluses which makes it great for multitasking and it will also get Google's tablet and foldable phones-focused Android 12L, which will improve the user experience further.

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB

Unlocked | 6 GB | Dual Screen | Stylus support
$59 off (13%)
$400
$459
Buy at Amazon

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and has 6GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB. The phone has a single 11MP camera, features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and packs a 3,577mAh battery.

What makes the Duo so special is that it's Microsoft's first Android phone, but it didn't really sell too well, partially because the launch price of $1,399 was too much for even the most die-hard Microsoft fans.

The phone can be yours for just $400 today and while it's not as specced out as other phones that Amazon is selling at discounted rates, its fun, quirky design makes it stand out and worth a look.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless