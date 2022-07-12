OG Microsoft Surface Duo is a staggering $1,000 cheaper than launch price on Prime Day
It's Amazon Prime Day and we are free to splurge on fun, experimental phones that we might otherwise not buy, such as the Microsoft Surface Duo.
The OG Surface Duo came out in September 2020 and has since been succeeded by an improved version. A starting launch price of $1,399 made it quite expensive but it is nonetheless an interesting phone which features two 5.6-inch screens joined by a hinge instead of a single tablet-sized display that folds in half.
Some may find this design more practical than foldable phones from the likes of Samsung. It also gives the device a more sturdy look. For a foldable phone, it's also incredibly thin.
The Surface Duo also supports styluses which makes it great for multitasking and it will also get Google's tablet and foldable phones-focused Android 12L, which will improve the user experience further.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and has 6GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB. The phone has a single 11MP camera, features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and packs a 3,577mAh battery.
What makes the Duo so special is that it's Microsoft's first Android phone, but it didn't really sell too well, partially because the launch price of $1,399 was too much for even the most die-hard Microsoft fans.
The phone can be yours for just $400 today and while it's not as specced out as other phones that Amazon is selling at discounted rates, its fun, quirky design makes it stand out and worth a look.
