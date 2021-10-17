Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Microsoft Processors

Microsoft is reportedly working on a chip for its Surface Devices

Anam Hamid
By
0
Microsoft is reportedly working on a chip for its Surface Devices
Microsoft could be working on its own chips for future Surface devices, a LinkedIn job listing suggests. Originally spotted by HotHardware, it reveals that the company is looking for a Director of SoC Architecture.

Although the LinkedIn post by no means proves that Microsoft is working on a custom chip, it's appearance roughly coincides with a rumor about Microsoft and AMD's collaboration on an Arm processor for laptops (via FronTron). Apparently, it will lead to better graphics performance than Qualcomm silicon manufactured on older architecture. Per that report, the chip will use last year's Cortex-X1 core and mRDNA 2 GPU, and it will feature an Exynos modem for 5G connectivity. 

The next generation of Surface devices may flaunt a home-brewed 5nm chip


Here is what the job listing says:

Are you passionate about building cool devices and technologies? The Surface team is lighting up Microsoft experiences with the next generation of devices. A fundamental part of our strategy is bringing productivity and mobility together through devices that enable new experiences – helping people and organizations unlock their creativity, passion, and potential.


Bloomberg said back in December 2020 that Microsoft was working on in-house chip designs for server computers that run its cloud service and was also exploring a chip for powering some of its Surface computers. At that time, the chip design unit was allegedly reporting to the head of the Azure cloud business, and not Surface boss Panos Panay. 

Microsoft has seemingly also poached processor engineers from Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm.

The Surface Pro X that was announced in October 2019 is fueled by a custom chip known as the Microsoft SQ1 that the company jointly developed with Qualcomm. 

An in-house chip will help Microsoft reduce its reliance on third-party vendors and it will also give it greater control over performance and costs. 

This is something some of its industry peers are already doing. Apple is highly likely to announce its second-generation Arm-based chip tomorrow for the new Macs and possibly next year's iPad Pros. Google has also made an in-house chip for its 2021 flagship smartphones

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Internal memo reveals Instagram's concern about losing its teenage users
by Alan Friedman,  0
Internal memo reveals Instagram's concern about losing its teenage users
This has to stop: Galaxy S21 flagships in the US are of better quality than these sold in the rest of the world
by Martin Filipov,  24
This has to stop: Galaxy S21 flagships in the US are of better quality than these sold in the rest of the world
Samsung tipster reveals the big change coming to the Galaxy S22 5G's displays
by Alan Friedman,  3
Samsung tipster reveals the big change coming to the Galaxy S22 5G's displays
AirPods 3 to be unveiled Monday says analyst; expect to see a shorter stem and hear improved audio
by Alan Friedman,  0
AirPods 3 to be unveiled Monday says analyst; expect to see a shorter stem and hear improved audio
One UI 4.0 beta includes brand new weather widget
by Alan Friedman,  2
One UI 4.0 beta includes brand new weather widget
US politicians ask Biden to blacklist former Huawei subsidiary Honor
by Anam Hamid,  9
US politicians ask Biden to blacklist former Huawei subsidiary Honor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless