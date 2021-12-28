The Microsoft Surface Duo 3 could actually be a Trio with a double-folding design

The Microsoft Surface Duo 3 could actually be a Trio with a double-folding design0
When opened, the three screens of the device combine to provide an immersive display experience. Unfortunately, this is all that is seen in the patent. The Microsoft concept does not appear to have any cameras, ports, or speakers. The technology of the double-folding phone and its mechanics also aren't included in the patent.
Still, it is unclear whether the Microsoft and Samsung devices will see production anytime soon. Microsoft has jumped on the folding bandwagon with its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 devices. While its first attempt at this form factor was reported by many as feeling unfinished and being problematic, Microsoft fixed most of the issues with the second-generation Surface Duo phone.
On the other hand, Samsung is all about foldable screens, and rumors about it releasing a triple-folding tablet or phone have been circulating pretty much the whole year. If we have to bet which of these two concepts will see the light of day, we bet on Samsung’s.