Android Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Duo 3 could actually be a Trio with a double-folding design

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Microsoft received a patent for a double-folding phone. The patent was first filed in June 2020 and was granted to the company last week. A device with two hinges and three body sections is seen in the patent. Each body section houses a display. The displays look to be separate and not one single triple-folding piece.

This new design will allow one part of the display to be the dedicated main screen, accessible when the phone is folded. This makes for rather traditional smartphone usability even when the device is closed. It will also make it much more pocket-friendly.
 

When opened, the three screens of the device combine to provide an immersive display experience. Unfortunately, this is all that is seen in the patent. The Microsoft concept does not appear to have any cameras, ports, or speakers. The technology of the double-folding phone and its mechanics also aren't included in the patent.

But Microsoft isn’t the only one researching double-folding devices. Samsung has also shown interest in the concept. A couple of weeks ago, the Korean company filed a patent for a similar-looking device. The Samsung patent showcases a triple-folding display, which when folded leaves two usable parts of the screen, one on the front and one on the back of the phone. LetsGoDigital released renders based on the patent, calling the device Galaxy Tri-Fold.


Still, it is unclear whether the Microsoft and Samsung devices will see production anytime soon. Microsoft has jumped on the folding bandwagon with its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 devices. While its first attempt at this form factor was reported by many as feeling unfinished and being problematic, Microsoft fixed most of the issues with the second-generation Surface Duo phone.

On the other hand, Samsung is all about foldable screens, and rumors about it releasing a triple-folding tablet or phone have been circulating pretty much the whole year. If we have to bet which of these two concepts will see the light of day, we bet on Samsung’s.

