Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
Jun 22, 2021, 9:05 PM
Microsoft announced a host of new features are coming to OneDrive for Web and OneDrive for Android, which involves photo editing and gallery management. Starting today OneDrive users on either of the two platforms will be able to crop, rotate and adjust the light and color of their photos.

The crop feature lets OneDrive users chose preset ratios to make it easier to crop images on the fly. Naturally, free-form crop is available too so that you can crop images the way you wish.

The rotation feature is self-explanatory, but it's worth mentioning that you can choose to rotate images left and right by 90 degrees or flip an image by 180 degrees. There's also an incremental degree rotation that makes it easier to straighten tilted pictures.

Equally important are the new adjustment options that allow OneDrive users to change brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and color saturation. All these enhancements can be done on the go with a simple tap and you can even compare the new version of the image with the original.

All these editing features are now rolling out to OneDrive users on Web and Android, but iOS users will get them too later this year. Keep in mind though that editing is only available for OneDrive personal accounts at the moment, as OneDrive for work and school accounts are set to receive these features sometime this summer according to Microsoft.



In addition, Android users will get more options to organize and view their photos. A new setting will be added to OneDrive, which will create folders based on the upload source so that images from specific sources (i.e. WhatsApp, Facebook, text messages, screenshots) will be automatically added to their respective folders.

Also, OneDrive users will be able to keep pictures organized by date, as well as group images by month and year. Sadly, these features are set to arrive within the next two months on OneDrive for Android. On the other hand, a new option to filter photos by folders is now available for both OneDrive for Android and OneDrive for Web. Android users will find it in the top right of their Photos tab.

