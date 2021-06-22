Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android

Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android0
The crop feature lets OneDrive users chose preset ratios to make it easier to crop images on the fly. Naturally, free-form crop is available too so that you can crop images the way you wish.
Equally important are the new adjustment options that allow OneDrive users to change brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and color saturation. All these enhancements can be done on the go with a simple tap and you can even compare the new version of the image with the original.
In addition, Android users will get more options to organize and view their photos. A new setting will be added to OneDrive, which will create folders based on the upload source so that images from specific sources (i.e. WhatsApp, Facebook, text messages, screenshots) will be automatically added to their respective folders.
Also, OneDrive users will be able to keep pictures organized by date, as well as group images by month and year. Sadly, these features are set to arrive within the next two months on OneDrive for Android. On the other hand, a new option to filter photos by folders is now available for both OneDrive for Android and OneDrive for Web. Android users will find it in the top right of their Photos tab.