OneDrive now supports Dark Mode on Android phones
Microsoft is rolling out the new features with version 6.0.1 of the app with another little tweak in the Photos tab. Users will get a trip down memory lane with the option to revisit old photos taken on the same day in previous years.
To activate Dark Mode in OneDrive, go to the Settings menu on the homes screen, and tap on the Theme option. You can then choose Light, Dark or System Default. The last one will use the Global theme settings of the device. This option is useful when you want to schedule different themes for different times of the day - Dark Mode activating at sunset, for example.