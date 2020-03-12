Microsoft Apps

OneDrive now supports Dark Mode on Android phones

by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 12, 2020
Almost six months after bringing Dark Mode to OneDrive on iOS, Microsoft is enabling the visual option on the Android version of the app, MSPoweruser reports. With OLED displays becoming more common, darker themes and modes started to appear in many mobile apps, including Gmail, WhatsApp, Facebook Lite, Google Translate and more. OLED technology displays black by turning off individual pixels, so the darker the theme, the less energy the device consumes. Besides energy efficiency benefits, Dark Mode is also much easier on the eyes in low-light conditions.

Microsoft is rolling out the new features with version 6.0.1 of the app with another little tweak in the Photos tab. Users will get a trip down memory lane with the option to revisit old photos taken on the same day in previous years.

To activate Dark Mode in OneDrive, go to the Settings menu on the homes screen, and tap on the Theme option. You can then choose Light, Dark or System Default. The last one will use the Global theme settings of the device. This option is useful when you want to schedule different themes for different times of the day - Dark Mode activating at sunset, for example.

