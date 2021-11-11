Check your email! Microsoft is giving away $2.75 million in free gift cards

If you've had your eyes on Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo 2, you might be lucky enough to open your email inbox and find a gift card from the manufacturer. According to The Verge, the company is sending out 25,000 $100 gift cards and 25,000 cards with a value of $10. That works out to a total of $2.75 million that Microsoft is sending out to consumers.





Truthfully, even those receiving the $100 gift card aren't going to be able to make much of a dent in a phone priced at $1,499.99 and up. The latter price gets you the model with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. But here is where that gift card might be able to help.











Check your emails: Microsoft Store is sending emails to random users with up to $100 gift card. Subject title: "Here’s $100 to start your holiday shopping" pic.twitter.com/mHzICdKUJy — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 10, 2021

For $100 more, or $1,599.99 you can pick up the Surface Duo 2 with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. If you were going to buy the 8GB/128GB model, receiving the $100 gift card for free will allow you to pick up the model with 256GB of storage without paying an additional penny. Out of stock is the variant with 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage, which goes for $1,799.99.

The Microsoft gift card received via email must be redeemed via the Microsoft Store through December 31st, 2021and spent within 90 days of redemption. It isn't clear how Microsoft determined who will be the lucky recipients of these gift cards. But as long as we're discussing the Surface Duo 2, let's refresh your memory as to the specs.





The Surface Duo 2 is equipped with two 5.8-inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1344x1892 and a 90Hz refresh rate. When fully opened, the two screens create a tablet-sized 8.3-inch AMOLED display with an 8.3” AMOLED, 1892 x 2688 resolution. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 888 SoC with support for 5G.





The Surface Duo 2 has a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide camera with a 110-degree diagonal field of view with distortion correction. There is a 12MP front-facing camera and a 4449mAh (typical) dual battery keeps the lights on. Fast charging is possible using the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply.