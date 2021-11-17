Microsoft Intune issue is rendering Samsung work phones unusable

What is Microsoft Intune?

See the devices enrolled and get an inventory of devices accessing organization resources.

Configure devices, so they meet your security and health standards. For example, you probably want to block jailbroken devices.

Push certificates to devices so users can easily access your Wi-Fi network or use a VPN to connect to your network.

See reports on users and devices compliance.

Remove organization data if a device is lost, stolen, or not used anymore.

Microsoft Intune issue

“We are aware of an issue where some Samsung devices show as non-compliant after an automatic restart or after a managed update is applied. This could potentially affect access to corporate resources, depending on the Conditional Access policies set by the IT administrator. We are working to resolve this issue with Samsung, but in the meantime, we wanted to give you more information and workaround instructions to help you bring devices back into compliance.”

How to fix the Microsoft Intune non-compliance problem?



Unlock your Samsung work phone Launch Company Portal Sign in to the Company Portal app. Tap the menu. Tap Settings. Scroll down to Management Policy and tap Sync. Wait while Company Portal syncs your device. When complete, the screen will show the timestamp of the last successful sync. After the successful sync, the phone should be again compliant with Intune

For Android Enterprise fully managed Samsung devices you need to do the following:



Unlock your Samsung work phone Launch the Device Policy Controller app Tap the menu. Tap Settings. Scroll down to Management Policy and tap Sync. After the successful sync, the phone should be again compliant with Intune

Microsoft says that the company is working to resolve the issue but at the time of writing this article, there’s no official patch or solution, aside from the aforementioned workarounds. For Android Enterprise fully managed Samsung devices you need to do the following:Microsoft says that the company is working to resolve the issue but at the time of writing this article, there’s no official patch or solution, aside from the aforementioned workarounds.





You may also like:





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up