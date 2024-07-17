Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Designer, Microsoft’s image editor that allows users to create custom images, stickers and more, is getting a mobile version. Initially available on the web, Microsoft Designer is making the jump to mobile after about a year in beta.
Starting today, Android and iOS users can take advantage of all the AI-powered tools Designer offers. The only requirement is having a personal Microsoft account, which can be created for free in just a few steps.
Another significant upgrade over the initial beta version of the app is that Designer now supports more than 80 languages. Besides being able to create images and designs with words, and the ability to edit images on the go, Designer also lends many of its generative AI editing and creation capabilities to other Microsoft apps such as Photos.
Now that it’s out of preview, Microsoft’s Designer app gains several new features such as new prompt templates, the ability to create custom stickers, greeting cards, and invitations, as well as Restyle, a new feature that allows users to transform any photo into a work of art.
More importantly, Microsoft announced that Designer launches out of preview with 15 free daily boosts that can be used to create or edit AI-powered images. Those who need more than 15 daily boosts can upgrade to a Copilot Pro subscription and get 100 boosts per day.
Keep in mind that boosts are automatically used whenever you create or edit images or design both in the Designer app and where Designer is integrated across Microsoft apps.
It’s important to add that Designer is more than just a simple image editing app. Microsoft has already confirmed that Designer integrates seamlessly with many of its products, including Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot.
This means that users can edit their photos to erase objects, remove backgrounds, auto crop, make adjustments, apply filters, markup, and add text without leaving Photos.
