Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI

By
0comments
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Designer, Microsoft’s image editor that allows users to create custom images, stickers and more, is getting a mobile version. Initially available on the web, Microsoft Designer is making the jump to mobile after about a year in beta.

Starting today, Android and iOS users can take advantage of all the AI-powered tools Designer offers. The only requirement is having a personal Microsoft account, which can be created for free in just a few steps.

It’s important to add that Designer is more than just a simple image editing app. Microsoft has already confirmed that Designer integrates seamlessly with many of its products, including Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot.

Another significant upgrade over the initial beta version of the app is that Designer now supports more than 80 languages. Besides being able to create images and designs with words, and the ability to edit images on the go, Designer also lends many of its generative AI editing and creation capabilities to other Microsoft apps such as Photos.

This means that users can edit their photos to erase objects, remove backgrounds, auto crop, make adjustments, apply filters, markup, and add text without leaving Photos.

Now that it’s out of preview, Microsoft’s Designer app gains several new features such as new prompt templates, the ability to create custom stickers, greeting cards, and invitations, as well as Restyle, a new feature that allows users to transform any photo into a work of art.

More importantly, Microsoft announced that Designer launches out of preview with 15 free daily boosts that can be used to create or edit AI-powered images. Those who need more than 15 daily boosts can upgrade to a Copilot Pro subscription and get 100 boosts per day.

Keep in mind that boosts are automatically used whenever you create or edit images or design both in the Designer app and where Designer is integrated across Microsoft apps.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Big news! Boost Mobile is now a major nationwide wireless provider with cutting-edge 5G service
Big news! Boost Mobile is now a major nationwide wireless provider with cutting-edge 5G service
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless