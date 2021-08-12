Microsoft optimizes all Office mobile apps for Samsung’s new foldable phones

This WhatsApp feature only works on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but its availability will soon be expanded to most Android and iOS devices. Another interesting premiere revealed this week focuses on Microsoft’s Office mobile apps, which have been fully optimized to work on Samsung’s new foldable phones.
The Redmond-based giant announced a new partnership with Samsung to perfect the way its Office mobile apps work on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also, the partnership between the two companies has expanded to further integrate Teams and Outlook into the foldable smartphone experience.
Starting with these two foldable phones, you’ll be able to run multiple apps at the same time via the Multi-Active window. For example, running Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint dragging and dropping a table right into your presentation will be a breeze now. Even running two instances of the same app will be possible.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now available for pre-order for $1,800 and $1,000, respectively, with availability expected August 27 starting from the United States and Europe. You can pre-order either of the two flagships via the widgets below.