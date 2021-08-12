Pre-order Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View

Pre-order Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Samsung Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft optimizes all Office mobile apps for Samsung’s new foldable phones

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft optimizes all Office mobile apps for Samsung’s new foldable phones
The announcement of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 marked a few premiers for Samsung’s flagships. For example, there are the first smartphones that allow users to seamlessly transfer all their WhatsApp chat history when they switch from an Apple iPhone to an Android phone.

This WhatsApp feature only works on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but its availability will soon be expanded to most Android and iOS devices. Another interesting premiere revealed this week focuses on Microsoft’s Office mobile apps, which have been fully optimized to work on Samsung’s new foldable phones.

The Redmond-based giant announced a new partnership with Samsung to perfect the way its Office mobile apps work on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also, the partnership between the two companies has expanded to further integrate Teams and Outlook into the foldable smartphone experience.

Starting with these two foldable phones, you’ll be able to run multiple apps at the same time via the Multi-Active window. For example, running Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint dragging and dropping a table right into your presentation will be a breeze now. Even running two instances of the same app will be possible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now available for pre-order for $1,800 and $1,000, respectively, with availability expected August 27 starting from the United States and Europe. You can pre-order either of the two flagships via the widgets below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128GB, up to $300 off with trade-in

$300 off (30%) Trade-in
$699 99
$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB, up to $600 off with trade-in

$600 off (33%) Trade-in
$1199 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at Samsung

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
$1000off $800 Special Samsung 22%off $58 Special BestBuy 22%off $39 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile 20%off $33 Special BestBuy 20%off $22 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Z Fold 3 5G are single-SIM in the US. No eSIM, too
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Z Fold 3 5G are single-SIM in the US. No eSIM, too
Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof?
Mediatek out with new 6nm chips - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Mediatek out with new 6nm chips - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810
Must see videos: ads, new product intros, official unboxings for the 5G Fold 3, Flip 3 and more
by Alan Friedman,  0
Must see videos: ads, new product intros, official unboxings for the 5G Fold 3, Flip 3 and more
Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless