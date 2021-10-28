Microsoft could surpass Apple and become more valuable

Microsoft could surpass Apple and become more valuable2
According to Markets Insider, Microsoft is catching up to Apple and all that’s left to determine whether it will surpass it in value is Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings report that should be published today. If the report impresses investors the Cupertino company’s value could rise again and not give Microsoft a chance to catch up this year.
Microsoft delivered record profits and revenues in its fiscal-quarter report which allowed it to catch up to Apple. This was mostly due to its success with the Azure cloud unit and Office 365.
But the Cupertino company sees some challenges because of the chip shortages. Microsoft on the other hand isn’t so affected by the chip crisis as its revenue relies mostly on the company’s software products.
Apple’s revenue comes mostly from hardware. This year the company released new iPad Pro tablets, a redesigned iPad mini, the iPhone 13 series, the Watch Series 7, and a bunch of new laptops and accessories. If you’re interested in Apple’s latest releases you can check out our reviews of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPad mini 6.