Apple Microsoft

Microsoft could surpass Apple and become more valuable

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
2
Microsoft could surpass Apple and become more valuable
Microsoft could become more valuable than Apple as the company registered a 5% jump in market value on Wednesday, which means it is just $25 billion shy of Apple’s market value.

According to Markets Insider, Microsoft is catching up to Apple and all that’s left to determine whether it will surpass it in value is Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings report that should be published today. If the report impresses investors the Cupertino company’s value could rise again and not give Microsoft a chance to catch up this year.

Microsoft is currently valued at around $2.5 trillion. Markets Insider says an additional 1% increase in Microsoft’s stock or a 1% decline in Apple’s could make the latter lose its spot as the company with the biggest market value in the world.

Microsoft delivered record profits and revenues in its fiscal-quarter report which allowed it to catch up to Apple. This was mostly due to its success with the Azure cloud unit and Office 365.

Apple’s very successful launch of the iPhone 13 series might just give it the edge over Microsoft. Analysts expect a 32% year-to-year growth in revenue for Apple. This makes for a total of $81 billion in revenue, with iPhone revenue alone expected to hit $41.6 billion.


But the Cupertino company sees some challenges because of the chip shortages. Microsoft on the other hand isn’t so affected by the chip crisis as its revenue relies mostly on the company’s software products.

Apple’s revenue comes mostly from hardware. This year the company released new iPad Pro tablets, a redesigned iPad mini, the iPhone 13 series, the Watch Series 7, and a bunch of new laptops and accessories. If you’re interested in Apple’s latest releases you can check out our reviews of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPad mini 6

