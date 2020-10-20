iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Micron's new component makes smartphones run faster

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 20, 2020, 11:14 AM
Micron's new component makes smartphones run faster
U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology announced today a new package called uMCP5. The latter is the industry's first UFS multi-chip package featuring low-power LPDDR5 RAM. The chip is a "combination of high-performance, high-density, low-power memory and storage in one compact package." The use of LPDDR5 RAM means that features found on flagship handsets can be used on high-end phones. According to Micron, these features include "image recognition, advanced artificial intelligence (AI), multicamera support, augmented reality (AR) and high-resolution displays." The new chip is now available for mass production.

The use of LPDDR5 RAM increases memory bandwidth from 3,733 to 6,400 megabits per second (Mb/s) providing mobile users with quick, seamless experiences even with data-heavy features. Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron's Mobile Business Unit, says, "Moving 5G’s potential from hype to reality will require smartphones that can support the immense volumes of data flowing through the network and next-gen applications. Our uMCP5 combines the fastest memory and storage in a single package, unleashing new possibilities for 5G’s disruptive, data-rich technologies right at consumers' fingertips."


Compared to LPPDR4 RAM, the new chip delivers a 20% power efficiency boost. Micron's Universal Flash Storage 3.1 uses 40% less power than the UFS 2.1 predecessor. As a result, smartphones employing the new package should deliver improved battery life. Micron also points out that the new solution provides 20% faster download speeds and a smaller design means that devices using the uMCP5 can save up to 55% of Printed Circuit Board space.

Capacity configurations are available up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512 GB NAND. The specific options include 128GB storage + 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage + 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage + 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB storage + 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

