Micron's new component makes smartphones run faster
U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology announced today a new package called uMCP5. The latter is the industry's first UFS multi-chip package featuring low-power LPDDR5 RAM. The chip is a "combination of high-performance, high-density, low-power memory and storage in one compact package." The use of LPDDR5 RAM means that features found on flagship handsets can be used on high-end phones. According to Micron, these features include "image recognition, advanced artificial intelligence (AI), multicamera support, augmented reality (AR) and high-resolution displays." The new chip is now available for mass production.
Compared to LPPDR4 RAM, the new chip delivers a 20% power efficiency boost. Micron's Universal Flash Storage 3.1 uses 40% less power than the UFS 2.1 predecessor. As a result, smartphones employing the new package should deliver improved battery life. Micron also points out that the new solution provides 20% faster download speeds and a smaller design means that devices using the uMCP5 can save up to 55% of Printed Circuit Board space.
Capacity configurations are available up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512 GB NAND. The specific options include 128GB storage + 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage + 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage + 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB storage + 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.