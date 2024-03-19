Up Next:
Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
Usually available for $24.99, T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device is getting a huge discount at Metro by T-Mobile. For a limited time, customers can purchase the 5G Gateway for just $9.99, although you still need to pay for a T-Mobile Home Internet plan.
As per Wave7 Research’s report (via Jeff Moore), Metro by T-Mobile started advertising the offer earlier this month. A picture from a California Metro store taken on March 12 confirms that the 5G Gateway needed for T-Mobile Home Internet costs just $9.99.
Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t appear online, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’ll have to visit a nearby Metro store. At the moment, it’s unclear if this is available in every Metro store, but it is worth checking out if you plan to switch to T-Mobile’s Home Internet service.
The offer includes one month of Home Internet for free, but after that you’ll have to pay $50 per month (with AutoPay enabled). The ad also mentions that there will be zero fees to switch, which means that the carrier will pay your early termination fees up to $750.
