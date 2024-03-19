Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device

T-Mobile Deals
@cosminvasile
Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
Usually available for $24.99, T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device is getting a huge discount at Metro by T-Mobile. For a limited time, customers can purchase the 5G Gateway for just $9.99, although you still need to pay for a T-Mobile Home Internet plan.

As per Wave7 Research’s report (via Jeff Moore), Metro by T-Mobile started advertising the offer earlier this month. A picture from a California Metro store taken on March 12 confirms that the 5G Gateway needed for T-Mobile Home Internet costs just $9.99.

The offer includes one month of Home Internet for free, but after that you’ll have to pay $50 per month (with AutoPay enabled). The ad also mentions that there will be zero fees to switch, which means that the carrier will pay your early termination fees up to $750.

Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device


Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t appear online, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’ll have to visit a nearby Metro store. At the moment, it’s unclear if this is available in every Metro store, but it is worth checking out if you plan to switch to T-Mobile’s Home Internet service.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
Ultra-rare Amazon deal lands the Soundcore Space Q45 at their best price for the first time this year
Ultra-rare Amazon deal lands the Soundcore Space Q45 at their best price for the first time this year
Samsung patent reveals personalized summaries: Can AI be your new news editor?
Samsung patent reveals personalized summaries: Can AI be your new news editor?
You have one day to get a plethora of Apple Watch Series 9 models at a killer $100 discount
You have one day to get a plethora of Apple Watch Series 9 models at a killer $100 discount
Xiaomi’s first phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 arrives on March 21
Xiaomi’s first phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 arrives on March 21
The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus appears on a certification platform, so the launch is not too far away
The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus appears on a certification platform, so the launch is not too far away
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless