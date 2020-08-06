There's never been a better time to bring your own phone to Metro by T-Mobile





But as the name suggests, Metro by T-Mobile offers access to the same cellular infrastructure, nationwide 5G coverage included, while also throwing in a complimentary $100 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard with almost no strings attached right now.













Whether you want to bring your own phone to Metro or get a new one from T-Mo's "flagship prepaid brand", you can score the aforementioned gift after maintaining your account in good standing for at least 75 days and paying for three consecutive months of service. Once that requirement is met, you'll receive a text message containing instructions on how to claim your $100 virtual prepaid card, which will need to be done within another 30 days.





Keep in mind that this is an online-only promotion, so you'll have to use the official Metro by T-Mobile website to buy a SIM kit and perform the actual activation of your new or existing device.









Of course, Metro sells high-end models like Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G or Apple's iPhone 11 , 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max too. As far as plans go, you can opt to pay as little as $30 a month for a 2GB high-speed data allotment, take that up to 10 gigs for an extra $10, spend $50 for unlimited everything, or $60 for unlimited everything, as well as 15 gigs of hotspot data. 5G access is included at no additional cost, and the priciest option also comes with an Amazon Prime membership bundled in. Now that's what we call aggressively priced plans!



