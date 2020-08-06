Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
T-Mobile Deals Metro

There's never been a better time to bring your own phone to Metro by T-Mobile

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 06, 2020, 7:21 AM
There's never been a better time to bring your own phone to Metro by T-Mobile
If you're looking to activate your existing smartphone on a new carrier, T-Mobile can be a great choice thanks to its aggressively priced plans, weekly perks and freebies, as well as frequent free line deals, not to mention all those impressive ongoing network upgrade efforts.

But as the name suggests, Metro by T-Mobile offers access to the same cellular infrastructure, nationwide 5G coverage included, while also throwing in a complimentary $100 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard with almost no strings attached right now.

Check out the deal here



Whether you want to bring your own phone to Metro or get a new one from T-Mo's "flagship prepaid brand", you can score the aforementioned gift after maintaining your account in good standing for at least 75 days and paying for three consecutive months of service. Once that requirement is met, you'll receive a text message containing instructions on how to claim your $100 virtual prepaid card, which will need to be done within another 30 days.

Keep in mind that this is an online-only promotion, so you'll have to use the official Metro by T-Mobile website to buy a SIM kit and perform the actual activation of your new or existing device. 

If you also choose to purchase a handset from the prepaid operator, Apple's incredibly affordable second-gen iPhone SE should be at the top of your shopping list, possibly followed by the even cheaper LG Aristo 5, Stylo 6, Samsung Galaxy A11, or A21.

Of course, Metro sells high-end models like Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G or Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max too. As far as plans go, you can opt to pay as little as $30 a month for a 2GB high-speed data allotment, take that up to 10 gigs for an extra $10, spend $50 for unlimited everything, or $60 for unlimited everything, as well as 15 gigs of hotspot data. 5G access is included at no additional cost, and the priciest option also comes with an Amazon Prime membership bundled in. Now that's what we call aggressively priced plans!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
There's never been a better time to bring your own phone to Metro by T-Mobile
Popular stories
OnePlus 7T goes for Google Pixel 4a's jugular with killer new deal
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Google's cool Pixel 4a deal for Verizon customers is now up for grabs
Popular stories
Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S5e can still be a smart buy at this hefty discount
Popular stories
Woot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless