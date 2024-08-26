Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google technical support imposters attempted to hack WhatsApp accounts of Trump and Biden staffers

By
0comments
Google technical support imposters attempted to hack WhatsApp accounts of Trump and Biden staffers
Meta says it's working overtime to protect people – and especially WhatsApp users – from malicious online attacks. This time, someone posing as a Google technical support personal attempted to target some people associated with the administration of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

In a recent update on threat disruption efforts, new insights were shared by Meta regarding a small cluster of suspected social engineering activity on WhatsApp. This activity, which was blocked by security teams after being reported by users, originated in Iran and was aimed at individuals in Israel, Palestine, Iran, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The primary targets appeared to be political and diplomatic officials, the report states.

The investigation connected this activity to APT42 (also known as UNC788 and Mint Sandstorm), an Iranian threat group known for its consistent use of phishing techniques to steal credentials from online accounts. Previous research has shown APT42 targeting a wide range of individuals, including Saudi military personnel, dissidents, human rights activists from Israel and Iran, US politicians, and academics, activists, and journalists focused on Iran.

The accounts involved in this campaign impersonated technical support for companies like AOL, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft. Several individuals who received these suspicious messages reported them through WhatsApp's in-app tools. These reports led to the identification of the campaign and linked it to the same group behind similar efforts against political, military, diplomatic, and other officials, as noted by companies like Microsoft and Google.

The quick action of users in reporting these messages indicates that the attempts were likely unsuccessful, with no evidence suggesting any accounts were compromised. The individuals who reported the activity have been advised to take additional steps to secure their online accounts.

Recommended Stories
Given the increased threat environment ahead of the US election, information about this activity was also shared with law enforcement and presidential campaigns to raise awareness of potential threats.

The monitoring of potential threats continues through collaboration with industry partners, internal investigations, and user reports, with appropriate measures being taken when further malicious activities are identified.

It is recommended that public figures, journalists, political candidates, and campaign staff remain alert, use security and privacy settings, avoid interacting with unknown messages, and report any suspicious behavior.

In my humble opinion, though, we're just entering the hacking era, and we're about to experience a surge in increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. As technology evolves, both the methods used by hackers and the stakes involved will likely escalate, making cybersecurity more critical than ever.

Cyber espionage actors often target individuals online to gather intelligence, manipulate them into revealing sensitive information, or compromise their devices and accounts. When these activities are detected and disrupted, the responsible accounts are disabled, and their domains are blocked from the platform. Notifications are also sent to those who may have been targeted.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October

Latest News

Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless