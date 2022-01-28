Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls to everyone

Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls to everyone0
Along with the security feature, Messenger announced it’s now introducing a new notification when it detects that someone screenshots a disappearing message. It’s the same feature that the app also offers in vanish mode with the only difference that it will now be rolled out to everyone over the next few weeks for disappearing messages in E2EE chats.
Another interesting new feature rolling to Messenger users is the ability to reply to specific messages in end-to-end encrypted chats, either by long pressing or swiping to reply. Typing indicators for encrypted 1:1 and group chats are available too.
A new option to forward messages by long-pressing on a message has been added as well, along with a “Verified Badge” for E2EE chats to help Messenger users identify authentic accounts.
Last but not least, Messenger users can now save a video or image by long-pressing on any media they receive, as well as edit any photo or video from their gallery before sharing them.