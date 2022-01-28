Notification Center

Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls to everyone

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls to everyone
End-to-end encryption is meant to protect chat app users from being monitored by hackers, an important feature that many developers have already implemented in their app. Messenger has been flirting with E2EE since 2016 when it released “secret conversations,” a new option at that time that would allow users to set a self-destruct timer on their messages.

Earlier today, Meta announced that important updates for Messenger’s opt-in end-to-end encrypted chats, including the fact that after started testing E2EE for group chats (voice and video calls), it decided to make the feature available to everyone.

Along with the security feature, Messenger announced it’s now introducing a new notification when it detects that someone screenshots a disappearing message. It’s the same feature that the app also offers in vanish mode with the only difference that it will now be rolled out to everyone over the next few weeks for disappearing messages in E2EE chats.

Additionally, GIFs and Stickers can now be used in end-to-end encrypted chats, as well as reactions. The latter can be used by using the tap and hold gesture on a message to bring up a set of reactions that you can add.

Another interesting new feature rolling to Messenger users is the ability to reply to specific messages in end-to-end encrypted chats, either by long pressing or swiping to reply. Typing indicators for encrypted 1:1 and group chats are available too.

A new option to forward messages by long-pressing on a message has been added as well, along with a “Verified Badge” for E2EE chats to help Messenger users identify authentic accounts.

Last but not least, Messenger users can now save a video or image by long-pressing on any media they receive, as well as edit any photo or video from their gallery before sharing them.

