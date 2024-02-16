Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Meme of the day: Everybody loves the vanilla iPhone 15 (but the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t spark joy)

Apple
I can't get no, oh, no, no, no, hey, hey, hey
That's what I say
I can't get no satisfaction!

That’s some Rolling Stones for you, and that’s also what iPhone 15 Pro users have been humming these days.

In fact, they've been humming it for months now – in late October 2023, we told you about the iPhone 15 Pro having the worst user-generated reviews of any premium iPhone model yet.

Recently, the iPhone 15 Pro got even less love from the public, according to a February PerfectRec record. The vanilla iPhone 15, however, is getting more love.

Meme of the day: Everybody loves the vanilla iPhone 15 (but the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t spark joy)


Back in late October 2023, a PerfectRec report went through almost 700,000 user-generated reviews online and found that the iPhone 15 Pro was given 5/5 stars on only 73% of these reviews. Now, only 66.1% of iPhone 15 Pro reviews now give 5/5 stars. And for iPhone 15 Pro Max, that went from 77% to 72.5%.

In contrast, the iPhone 15 went from 68.2% to 78.1%.

