Meme of the day: Everybody loves the vanilla iPhone 15 (but the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t spark joy)

I can't get no, oh, no, no, no, hey, hey, hey

That's what I say

I can't get no satisfaction!

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15

That’s some Rolling Stones for you, and that’s also what iPhone 15 Pro users have been humming these days.In fact, they've been humming it for months now – in late October 2023, we told you about thehaving the worst user-generated reviews of any premium iPhone model yet.Recently, the iPhone 15 Pro got even less love from the public , according to a February PerfectRec record. The vanilla iPhone 15 , however, is getting more love.Back in late October 2023, a PerfectRec report went through almost 700,000 user-generated reviews online and found that thewas given 5/5 stars on only 73% of these reviews. Now, only 66.1% ofreviews now give 5/5 stars. And for iPhone 15 Pro Max , that went from 77% to 72.5%.In contrast, thewent from 68.2% to 78.1%.