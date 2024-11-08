Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Max is about to put a price on password sharing

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Max logo in white displayed over a blue background.
If you're subscribed to at least one streaming service (which, let's be honest, you probably are), you've probably noticed that lately, companies are cracking down on password sharing. Netflix and Disney+ have already made their moves, and now Max is gearing up to do the same.

Expect messages about paid sharing soon


Earlier this year, Max hinted at cracking down on password sharing, but nothing came of it. Well, it's finally happening. According to a recent report, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels revealed on an earnings call that Max will soon start notifying password sharers. The message? Pay up if you want to keep sharing your account.

It seems that, like some of its streaming competitors, Max isn't completely banning password sharing but rather turning it into a revenue opportunity. CFO Wiedenfels referred to password sharing as "a form of price rises," explaining that the company is asking members who haven't signed up or multi-household users to pay a bit more.

By acknowledging "multi-household members," Max at least shows it understands the appeal of letting family members who don't live together share an account. However, it's still unclear what kind of restrictions Max will put in place to prevent multi-household sharing from being taken advantage of.

Wiedenfels didn't completely rule out the idea of a price hike for Max either. He mentioned that the service's "premium nature" gives them "a fair amount of room" to adjust the price, hinting they've been cautious so far. Just to remind you, Max already raised prices for its ad-free plans back in June.



Max's approach seems to follow in Disney Plus's footsteps, which began warning customers about paid sharing months before introducing its "extra member" option. Netflix also took similar steps last year, asking users to pay extra for sharing passwords.

Recommended Stories
With so many streaming services out there, it really adds up each month if you want access to a wide range of content. This is where sharing passwords with family and friends becomes handy. I mean, as a regular user, it's a great way to save some cash. I get why companies aren't thrilled with it – they want more subscribers to boost their profits. But I think they should consider offering more bundle deals or flexible options for us to get multiple services at once, at a lower price than paying for each one separately. What do you think?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings

Latest News

New Pixel Weather feature lets you feel the forecast with vibrations and sounds
New Pixel Weather feature lets you feel the forecast with vibrations and sounds
This limited-time offer brings the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 down to their best price yet
This limited-time offer brings the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 down to their best price yet
Redmi K80 series teaser confirms exceptional performance
Redmi K80 series teaser confirms exceptional performance
Google app testing a new "Activity" tab for all your search history and saved items
Google app testing a new "Activity" tab for all your search history and saved items
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Itel wants to put something on your finger: another smart ring on the horizon!
Itel wants to put something on your finger: another smart ring on the horizon!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless