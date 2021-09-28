Huawei Mate 50 Pro rumored to feature 4G Snapdragon 898 chipset

Huawei Mate 50 Pro rumored to feature 4G Snapdragon 898 chipset0
Last year, the U.S. wanted to tighten the screws on Huawei. Realizing that China is not self-sufficient when it comes to chips, the U.S. changed an export rule that prevents foundries using American technology to build semiconductors from shipping cutting-edge chips to Huawei. That includes 5G chips designed by Huawei's own HiSilicon unit.
Rumor calls for 4G Snapdragon 898 to power Huawei Mate 50 Pro
As current Huawei Chairman Guo Ping pointed out earlier this month, "At present, the biggest difficulty for us is the mobile phone business. As we all know, chips for mobile phone need advanced technology as they are small and have low power consumption. Huawei can design its own chip but no one can manufacture it for us. That's where we (are) stuck."
That leaves Huawei's most technologically advanced phones of the year, the flagship Mate 50 series. Normally released during the fourth quarter of a year, the Mate 50 line is expected to be released next year, although there have been rumors about an unveiling next month. Tipster Digital Chat Station disseminated a post on Weibo (via NotebookCheck) saying that Huawei is testing Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898 SoC, for a phone likely to be the Mate 50 Pro.
While the tipster doesn't refer to the Mate 50 Pro by name, it is referred in the post as a business-focused flagship handset which pretty much sums up the series since it traditionally carries the newest features and the best specs available on a Huawei device.
Once again, because the U.S. prevents foundries using American technology from shipping cutting-edge chips to Huawei, the variant of the Snapdragon 898 chips used in the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro will not support 5G. And to collaborate this, Digital Chat Station notes that while the version of the Snapdragon 898 that supports 5G carries a model number of SM8450, the model number being used by Huawei for testing with the Mate 50 Pro is SM8425.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro expected to have HarmonyOS 2.1 pre-installed
Huawei's homegrown Kirin 9000 chips were produced by TSMC using the foundry's 5nm process node. Last year's Mate 40 line was powered by that chip which does support 5G. But once the U.S. ban kicked in, Huawei reportedly did not have enough Kirin 9000 inventory to use with the P50 Pro. It seems hard to believe with the current restrictions, but prior to the change in U.S. export rules, Huawei was TSMC's second-largest customer behind only Apple.
For example, let's say you are playing a video game on your Mate 50 Pro and you want to finish playing on your MatePad tablet. HarmonyOS 2.1 will allow the user to pick up the game on the slate at exactly the same point he was at on the phone. Even better, the user won't even have to install the game on his MatePad.