Huawei escapes U.S. chip ban by buying 4G Snapdragon chips instead of 5G

Last month Huawei's current chairman Guo Ping explained that procuring chips was the biggest problem that the Chinese manufacturer has. That's because last May, the U.S. announced a change in export rules that block a foundry using U.S.-based technology from shipping advanced cutting- edge chips to Huawei . That includes chips designed by Huawei's own Kirin semiconductor unit.





The chairman said in August, "At present, the biggest difficulty for us is the mobile phone business. As we all know, chips for mobile phone need advanced technology as they are small and have low power consumption. Huawei can design its own chip but no one can manufacture it for us. That's where we (are) stuck." But Huawei reached a solution for the camera-centric flagship P50 series.





Normally released around the first quarter of the year, this year's P-series had a split launch with the P50 Pro made available in August and the P50 expected to launch this month. Huawei found a way to abide by the letter of the new export rule while still equipping its new flagships with a powerful chip that is just short of being cutting-edge. The P50 line is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC manufactured by Samsung Foundry using the 5nm process node.











Speaking of the Nova 9 series, these phones are expected to be unveiled this month. Based on the filings that Huawei had to submit for China's 3C certification system, the Nova 9 will be made up of two models offering fast charging. The base model charges at 66W while the premium model charges at 100W. The Nova 9 is expected to be equipped with a 4500mAh battery compared to 4000mAh for the Nova 9 Pro