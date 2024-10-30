At 42% off, the small yet powerful Marshall Willen is a real steal

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Looking for a new ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker that doesn't break the bank? Well, the small, yet mighty Marshall Willen is currently a whopping 42% off on Amazon. With this sweet discount, you can snag one for less than $70, making it an unmissable bargain.

Marshall Willen in Black: Save 42% on Amazon!

The capable Marshall Willen in Black color is on sale for 42% off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $70. The device offers good sound, it's easy to carry, and has great durability. Don't miss out! Save today!
$50 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


You should hurry, though. This promo has been up for grabs for a few weeks now, which means it might expire soon. And believe us, you definitely don't want to miss out on this great offer, as this bad boy offers great value for money.

While small and budget-friendly, the Marshall Willen delivers good sound and can get quite loud. Plus, it fits in your hand or pocket, making it easy to take it anywhere. You can also customize its sound to fit your taste via the three EQ presets in its companion Marshall Bluetooth app. Another highlight is its built-in microphone, which is not commonly found on many portable speakers.

The Marshall Willen is also pretty durable, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it has full protection against dust particles and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. In addition, it has a solid battery life, offering up to 15 hours of listening time per charge. That's remarkable given its small size.

All in all, the compact Marshall Willen is worth every penny, and it's just unmissable while on sale for 42% off. Therefore, we suggest you not waste any more time and just go ahead and buy one with this promo now while you still can!
