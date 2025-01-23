Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Sweetly discounted, the Marshall Stanmore III is the home speaker you didn't know you needed

A promotional image of the Marshall Stanmore III.
If you're looking for a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker to jam to your songs at home, then the Marshall Stanmore III should definitely make it onto your shortlist.

At this very moment, Amazon is offering a solid 26% discount on the Black-colored version of this capable Marshall speaker. This allows you to grab one for just under $283 and save $97 in the process.

Marshall Stanmore III: Save $97!

$97 off (26%)
The Marshall Stanmore III is on sale for $97 off its price on Amazon. The speaker packs great sound and offers even greater value at its current price. Its downside is that it doesn't have a built-in battery. Nonetheless, it's one awesome home speaker, so act fast and grab one at a discounted price today!
Buy at Amazon


As a proper Marshall audio device, the Stanmore III boasts an iconic guitar amp design. In addition, it delivers impressive sound with powerful bass and clear highs. It's great for various music genres, from bass-heavy tracks to orchestral pieces. The speaker can get pretty loud, while still keeping the audio clear. What's more, you can easily tailor its sound to your liking via the built-in bass and treble knobs on top.

We should note, though, that being a home speaker, the Marshall Stanmore III, doesn't come with a built-in battery. Instead, it must be plugged into the power grid in order to work. So, one of the downsides of this awesome device is that you can't take it anywhere you go. In case you want a good-sounding speaker that you can carry around in your adventures, the ultra-compact Marshall Willen is 42% off at Best Buy right now and is a true bargain.

Nonetheless, the Marshall Stanmore III is perfect for people who like to enjoy their favorite tunes in crystal-clear sound while mellowing out on the couch at home. So, if not having a battery isn't a problem for you, we encourage you to act fast and get a Marshall Stanmore III now while it's still discounted on Amazon!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

