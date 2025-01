Sweetly discounted, the Marshall Stanmore III is the home speaker you didn't know you needed

Marshall Stanmore III: Save $97! $97 off (26%) The Marshall Stanmore III is on sale for $97 off its price on Amazon. The speaker packs great sound and offers even greater value at its current price. Its downside is that it doesn't have a built-in battery. Nonetheless, it's one awesome home speaker, so act fast and grab one at a discounted price today! Buy at Amazon

As a proper Marshall audio device, the Stanmore III boasts an iconic guitar amp design. In addition, it delivers impressive sound with powerful bass and clear highs. It's great for various music genres, from bass-heavy tracks to orchestral pieces. The speaker can get pretty loud, while still keeping the audio clear. What's more, you can easily tailor its sound to your liking via the built-in bass and treble knobs on top.We should note, though, that being a home speaker, the Marshall Stanmore III, doesn't come with a built-in battery. Instead, it must be plugged into the power grid in order to work. So, one of the downsides of this awesome device is that you can't take it anywhere you go. In case you want a good-sounding speaker that you can carry around in your adventures, the ultra-compact Marshall Willen is 42% off at Best Buy right now and is a true bargain.Nonetheless, the Marshall Stanmore III is perfect for people who like to enjoy their favorite tunes in crystal-clear sound while mellowing out on the couch at home. So, if not having a battery isn't a problem for you, we encourage you to act fast and get a Marshall Stanmore III now while it's still discounted on Amazon!