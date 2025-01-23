Sweetly discounted, the Marshall Stanmore III is the home speaker you didn't know you needed
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're looking for a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker to jam to your songs at home, then the Marshall Stanmore III should definitely make it onto your shortlist.
At this very moment, Amazon is offering a solid 26% discount on the Black-colored version of this capable Marshall speaker. This allows you to grab one for just under $283 and save $97 in the process.
As a proper Marshall audio device, the Stanmore III boasts an iconic guitar amp design. In addition, it delivers impressive sound with powerful bass and clear highs. It's great for various music genres, from bass-heavy tracks to orchestral pieces. The speaker can get pretty loud, while still keeping the audio clear. What's more, you can easily tailor its sound to your liking via the built-in bass and treble knobs on top.
At this very moment, Amazon is offering a solid 26% discount on the Black-colored version of this capable Marshall speaker. This allows you to grab one for just under $283 and save $97 in the process.
As a proper Marshall audio device, the Stanmore III boasts an iconic guitar amp design. In addition, it delivers impressive sound with powerful bass and clear highs. It's great for various music genres, from bass-heavy tracks to orchestral pieces. The speaker can get pretty loud, while still keeping the audio clear. What's more, you can easily tailor its sound to your liking via the built-in bass and treble knobs on top.
We should note, though, that being a home speaker, the Marshall Stanmore III, doesn't come with a built-in battery. Instead, it must be plugged into the power grid in order to work. So, one of the downsides of this awesome device is that you can't take it anywhere you go. In case you want a good-sounding speaker that you can carry around in your adventures, the ultra-compact Marshall Willen is 42% off at Best Buy right now and is a true bargain.
Nonetheless, the Marshall Stanmore III is perfect for people who like to enjoy their favorite tunes in crystal-clear sound while mellowing out on the couch at home. So, if not having a battery isn't a problem for you, we encourage you to act fast and get a Marshall Stanmore III now while it's still discounted on Amazon!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: