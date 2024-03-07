Up Next:
The small but mighty Marshall Emberton II gets a decent discount at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a superior signature sound that you can take anywhere with you at a reasonable price? Well, Marshall’s Emberton II could be ideal, as it’s once again available at lower prices on Amazon. You can get this excellent portable Bluetooth speaker at 24% off, which is definitely a good offer, considering its regular retail price isn’t all that high.
Rivaling some of the best budget speakers on the market with its 360-degree True Stereophonic sound and iconic and rugged design with an IP67 rating. Granted, it doesn’t feature a built-in power bank like the JBL Charge 5, but it gives you fantastic sound for its small size. Another thing this puppy doesn’t have is a built-in mic, so if you need one, you might want to opt for Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II).
Another thing casual listeners definitely appreciate here is the long battery life. While the JBL Charge 5, which is more expensive, by the way, offers about 20 hours of playtime, the Marshall speaker yields over 10 hours more for a total of 30+ hours of listening on a single charge.
When the juice runs out, the Emberton II requires three hours to replenish the battery, whereas you’ll have to wait four hours for the JBL speaker to get the battery back to 100%.
Ultimately, this is a great value-for-money speaker that casual listeners should be more than happy with. Even though it’s not sporting its best-ever price tag right now, you still get to save 24% if you act on this Amazon deal.
Right off the bat, keep in mind that, while this deal isn’t half bad, the speaker has actually been available at lower prices back on Black Friday of last year. We also came across a slightly more generous savings opportunity for this speaker last month. But if you don’t want to wait for a better offer to come your way, now’s still a perfectly good time to treat yourself to the Emberton II.
You don’t get a dedicated tweeter and woofer, but this bad boy still manages to produce most genres perfectly, giving you a loud, clear sound, and the bass isn’t out of the picture. Still, if you pump up the volume to the max, you might notice some imperfections, particularly in the lower frequencies. For its price (and size), though, you should find the 360-degree sound just fine.
