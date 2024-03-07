The small but mighty Marshall Emberton II gets a decent discount at Amazon

Save 26% on the Marshall Emberton II at Amazon

The wonderful Marshall Emberton II is again seeing a decent price cut at Amazon, making it a no-miss for fans of stylish, durable, and long-lasting Bluetooth speakers. This speaker has an IP67 rating to keep water and dust at bay while blasting 360-degree Marshall signature sound that rocks your senses. Offering a mammoth 30-hour battery life on a single charge, the Emberton II is now 24% off at Amazon.