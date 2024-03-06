Up Next:
Party in style with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II), now 30% off at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a great portable Bluetooth speaker that lets you handle phone calls and voice assistants, not just stream your favorite tunes? The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) could prove just what you need. This speaker is super stylish and highly popular, yet it has a hefty price tag attached to it. Fortunately, you won’t have to worry about paying the retail price of about $330 right now, as Walmart sells it at $100 off.
Mind you, this fantastic offer isn’t just live at Walmart. It’s also live at Best Buy and Amazon. However, the latter has very limited stocks left on both color options. For this reason, we suggest purchasing it either from Walmart or Best Buy.
Sound-wise, this speaker shouldn’t let you down. It relies on dual passive radiators to boost the bass frequencies, a design option we’ve seen on the JBL Flip 6. The SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) projects a 360-degree sound that’s crisp and loud enough to power up a small gathering.
Via the app, you can access different settings like managing the Bluetooth connections, unlocking future updates, or connecting this speaker to other SoundLink speakers for Party or Stereo Mode sound. However, there are no in-app EQ settings, which might be a deal breaker for some users.
As mentioned earlier, this speaker also lets you access voice assistants. However, we should note it doesn’t have a built-in assistant, but once you hook it up to your phone, you can access Siri or Google Assistant. Finally, the speaker offers up to 17 hours of playtime.
Saving 30% on this fantastic speaker is an incredible opportunity and a pretty rare one at that. In fact, to our knowledge, it’s never seen higher markdowns, meaning you can now get it at its best price.
Designed to captivate your audience, the Bose speaker is easily one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers. It’s small enough to carry around on your garden parties and has an IP55 rating to keep water and dust out of the picture. What’s more, it has a built-in handle for even more convenient transportation.
