Top-rated Marshall Emberton II speaker is selling like hot cakes at its current sub-$100 price





Marshall Emberton II: Save $70 at Best Buy! $99 99 $169 99 $70 off (41%) The Marshall Emberton II delivers great sound and durability and is one of the best compact speaker on the market. It's an absolute steal at its current price of $99.99! So, don't wait and score one for less with this deal now! Buy at BestBuy



If you're hesitating, don't! The Marshall Emberton II is worth every penny spent, especially at its current price. Due to its compact dimensions, it's ready for any adventure. Plus, it delivers rich and crisp 360-degree sound, which ranks it among the



It's also quite durable, boasting a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it has full protection against dust particles and can survive being submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. What's more, it delivers up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge and supports fast charging. A quick 20-minute top-up provides up to four hours of listening time. However, it takes roughly three hours to reach a full charge.



In conclusion, the Marshall Emberton II is a must-have with its iconic amp-like design, amazing sound, and great durability. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab this incredible Bluetooth speaker for only $99.99 now while the offer is still up for grabs!

Compact and even more affordable, the Marshall Emberton II is an absolute steal right now! Best Buy is offering it at a sweet $70 discount, letting you grab one for only $99.99. Given that the speaker will set you back about $170 when it's not on sale, we believe this deal is worth taking advantage of. Just act fast, as the discount has been available for a few weeks now and could expire soon.