Rock your music world for less with the Marshall Emberton II, now 26% off at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yesterday, we told you about a good deal on Marshall’s small but mighty Willen speaker, which is still retailing at a pretty cool price on Amazon. Today, impressively enough, the e-commerce giant treats us to another fantastic bargain on a Bluetooth speaker by the revered brand – the Emberton II.
This bad boy is now seeing a 26% markdown, landing it under the $130 mark. While this isn’t the lowest price ever for this portable Bluetooth speaker at Amazon, its current price is just about $10 higher than its best price ever to be available at the e-commerce store. What’s more, to our knowledge, the Emberton II hasn’t seen discounts in over a month, another reason to go for this awesome deal.
The best part is, it’s not just about the looks – this puppy is also quite tough and resilient. With its high water and dust resistance (IP67), the speaker shouldn’t let water or dirt get in the way of your favorite jams.
But wait – there’s more! If you need the extra heat on the dancefloor, simply pair this puppy with other Emberton II speakers to create a louder, more immersive soundstage that’ll rock your world. The feature is called Stack Mode and lets you experience more of Marshall’s signature stereo sound.
If that wasn’t enough to convince you – wait until you find out about its battery life! A definite keeper in our eyes, this portable Bluetooth speaker gives you extended listening sessions of over 30 hours on a single charge. In comparison, one of this speaker’s main competitors, the Bose SoundLink Flex, gives you just 12 hours of playback.
This bad boy is now seeing a 26% markdown, landing it under the $130 mark. While this isn’t the lowest price ever for this portable Bluetooth speaker at Amazon, its current price is just about $10 higher than its best price ever to be available at the e-commerce store. What’s more, to our knowledge, the Emberton II hasn’t seen discounts in over a month, another reason to go for this awesome deal.
Super popular on Amazon with its 4.7 rating, the Marshall speaker is perfect for those of you who pay attention to style. Elegant and portable, the Emberton II easily becomes not just part of your interior but a complement to it.
The best part is, it’s not just about the looks – this puppy is also quite tough and resilient. With its high water and dust resistance (IP67), the speaker shouldn’t let water or dirt get in the way of your favorite jams.
Speaking of music, this bad boy gives you an immersive 360-degree soundstage. With its balanced sound profile, the speaker provides clear vocals, rich instrumentals, and decent bass. Playing most music genres on the Emberton II should be as good as it gets.
But wait – there’s more! If you need the extra heat on the dancefloor, simply pair this puppy with other Emberton II speakers to create a louder, more immersive soundstage that’ll rock your world. The feature is called Stack Mode and lets you experience more of Marshall’s signature stereo sound.
If that wasn’t enough to convince you – wait until you find out about its battery life! A definite keeper in our eyes, this portable Bluetooth speaker gives you extended listening sessions of over 30 hours on a single charge. In comparison, one of this speaker’s main competitors, the Bose SoundLink Flex, gives you just 12 hours of playback.
Things that are NOT allowed: