The small but mighty Marshall Willen is now available at its best price on Amazon
Looking for a small portable Bluetooth speaker that lets you answer phone calls and not just stream music? Well, Marshall’s Willen might prove exactly what you’re searching for. This speaker has a super compact design but is powerful enough to fill a small room with sound. To top it off, the speaker is now available at its best price on Amazon, retailing at 25% off its price tag.
The Marshall Willen might be small and compact, but it rivals one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Clip 4, with its sturdy and solid design, featuring a flexible positioning and mounting strap. Moreover, it has a high IP67 rating, making it suitable for outdoor and indoor use.
If you want to amp up the soundstage, the Willen lets you create sound as big as your imagination by connecting multiple Marshall speakers in Stack Mode. Additionally, the Willen has a neat mic integrated into its super-compact body. You can easily answer or reject phone calls via the front-mounted control knob.
With an equally impressive battery life of over 15 hours on a single charge, in Marshall’s own words, this puppy seems to have it all, and it’s now selling at its best price. Granted, it has many competitors offering the same compact design at a much more affordable price. Spending the extra dough should definitely be worth it here, though, so we suggest checking out this Amazon offer while it’s still live.
To our knowledge, this compact speaker by Marshall has never seen a lower price at Amazon. What’s more, we didn’t find a matching offer at Walmart, only one available at Best Buy. Even there, the speaker is a bit more expensive, making the Amazon offer even more attractive.
This bad boy should sound more than decent for its price range, and it might even surprise you by how loud it can get. Talk about good things that come in small packages! Then again, we wouldn’t truly expect wonders out of the soundstage, as it’s nowhere as loud as you can expect from one of JBL’s boombox-styled speakers.
