Android Microsoft Google

Man creates the Surface Duo using his 3D printer

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 02, 2020, 7:41 PM
Man creates the Surface Duo using his 3D printer
The dual-screened Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to be unveiled sometime this month. While Microsoft wanted to introduce the phone before Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 official on August 5th, barring an unveiling before this Wednesday, Microsoft's dreams won't come true. The Surface Duo is equipped with a pair of 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with a 1350 x 1800 resolution. A revolutionary 360-degree hinge connects the two displays; at a 180-degree angle the screens create an 8.3-inch tablet with the aforementioned hinge in the middle.

Powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and paired with 6GB of memory, the Surface Duo will have storage configuration options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. A single 11MP camera doubles as the primary camera and as the front-facing selfie snapper. A 3460mAh battery is included and Android 10 is pre-installed. A few weeks after being launched, the Surface Duo will be updated to Android 11.

Some people are so eager to get their hands on the Surface Duo to see what the device might feel like in hand. A Twitter user known as Joshua The Son of Nun (via MSPoweruser) warmed up his 3D printer and printed a version of the Surface Duo. The first time, he printed out the two screens and connected them with packaging tape. Of course the device does not work since it does not include any of the internal electronics that would be required to make the facsimile run.

An ambitious fellow, Joshua updated his Surface Duo with "an unintentionally crappy paint job." He created 3D hinges using a resin printer for the small parts. Speaking of the hinges, he tweeted, "And I just want to point out the mechanical marvel that the real hinges are going to be. They need to transfer data and power from side to side, and they need to have a tensioning system to synchronize the hinges and keep it from flopping open/closed..."

The Surface Duo will not come with 5G, at least not the first iteration of the phone. Microsoft is positioning the device as a productivity tool and has been working with Google to optimize Android to work smoothly with the dual screens.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup leaks: Pixel 5 coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
Two more OnePlus Nord phones are on the way: Billie 1 & Billie 2
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a detailed in full before launch: specs, cameras, price, availability
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup leaks: Pixel 5 coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless