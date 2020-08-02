Man creates the Surface Duo using his 3D printer
The dual-screened Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to be unveiled sometime this month. While Microsoft wanted to introduce the phone before Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 official on August 5th, barring an unveiling before this Wednesday, Microsoft's dreams won't come true. The Surface Duo is equipped with a pair of 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with a 1350 x 1800 resolution. A revolutionary 360-degree hinge connects the two displays; at a 180-degree angle the screens create an 8.3-inch tablet with the aforementioned hinge in the middle.
Some people are so eager to get their hands on the Surface Duo to see what the device might feel like in hand. A Twitter user known as Joshua The Son of Nun (via MSPoweruser) warmed up his 3D printer and printed a version of the Surface Duo. The first time, he printed out the two screens and connected them with packaging tape. Of course the device does not work since it does not include any of the internal electronics that would be required to make the facsimile run.
An ambitious fellow, Joshua updated his Surface Duo with "an unintentionally crappy paint job." He created 3D hinges using a resin printer for the small parts. Speaking of the hinges, he tweeted, "And I just want to point out the mechanical marvel that the real hinges are going to be. They need to transfer data and power from side to side, and they need to have a tensioning system to synchronize the hinges and keep it from flopping open/closed..."
Surface Duo. #3dPrinted https://t.co/nCr08ZRCER pic.twitter.com/auLB3FgtFp— Joshua The Son of Nun (@SonofNun) July 28, 2020
The Surface Duo will not come with 5G, at least not the first iteration of the phone. Microsoft is positioning the device as a productivity tool and has been working with Google to optimize Android to work smoothly with the dual screens.
