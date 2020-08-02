Man creates the Surface Duo using his 3D printer



The dual-screened Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to be unveiled sometime this month. While Microsoft wanted to introduce the phone before Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 official on August 5th, barring an unveiling before this Wednesday, Microsoft's dreams won't come true. The Surface Duo is equipped with a pair of 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with a 1350 x 1800 resolution. A revolutionary 360-degree hinge connects the two displays; at a 180-degree angle the screens create an 8.3-inch tablet with the aforementioned hinge in the middle.





Powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and paired with 6GB of memory, the Surface Duo will have storage configuration options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. A single 11MP camera doubles as the primary camera and as the front-facing selfie snapper. A 3460mAh battery is included and Android 10 is pre-installed. A few weeks after being launched, the Surface Duo will be updated to Android 11.





(via



Surface Duo. #3dPrinted https://t.co/nCr08ZRCER pic.twitter.com/auLB3FgtFp — Joshua The Son of Nun (@SonofNun) July 28, 2020



An ambitious fellow, Joshua updated his Surface Duo with "an unintentionally crappy paint job." He created 3D hinges using a resin printer for the small parts. Speaking of the hinges, he tweeted, "And I just want to point out the mechanical marvel that the real hinges are going to be. They need to transfer data and power from side to side, and they need to have a tensioning system to synchronize the hinges and keep it from flopping open/closed..." Some people are so eager to get their hands on the Surface Duo to see what the device might feel like in hand. A Twitter user known as Joshua The Son of Nun (via MSPoweruser ) warmed up his 3D printer and printed a version of the Surface Duo. The first time, he printed out the two screens and connected them with packaging tape. Of course the device does not work since it does not include any of the internal electronics that would be required to make the facsimile run.An ambitious fellow, Joshua updated his Surface Duo with "an unintentionally crappy paint job." He created 3D hinges using a resin printer for the small parts. Speaking of the hinges, he tweeted, "And I just want to point out the mechanical marvel that the real hinges are going to be. They need to transfer data and power from side to side, and they need to have a tensioning system to synchronize the hinges and keep it from flopping open/closed..."



