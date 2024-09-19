The one who got the iPhone 16 first says to wait for the iPhone 17, if you've got iPhone 14 or 15
Now that the dust has settled and Apple's "It's Glowtime" event is well behind us, it's time to reflect and see what the iPhone 16 is all about.
Before we get to our own PhoneArena in-depth reviews and comparisons – these are coming soon, so stay tuned! – we talked to Majin Bu, one of the best-known tipsters and leakers on the X platform when it comes to upcoming hit phones.
Thanks to Majin Bu, we got the first iPhone 16 unboxing video! That makes Majin Bu one of the first people with a super early access to the brand-new iPhone 16 that's expected to hit stores on September 20.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro in comparison pic.twitter.com/LDnoozOTZF— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 17, 2024
According to him, the September 9 "It's Glowtime" event was "very interesting", and then some:
The fact that Apple has decided to focus a lot on the introduction of its own AI provides interesting details on what could be not only the future of iPhone but also of all devices in the ecosystem. Personally, I think it was necessary to introduce all this, even though perhaps it is not yet something complete.
