First iPhone 16 Pro unboxing video shows us what has changed from iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 16 family is set to go on sale on Friday but that doesn't mean you have to wait until the end of the week for a good unofficial look at the company's phones as someone already got their hands on the iPhone 16 Pro and uploaded an unboxing video on the Chinese social networking website Weibo.

Shared on X by leaker Majin Bu, the two videos give us a closer look at Apple's new Pro model.


In the first clip, we see someone removing the Black Titanium variant from the box, which also contains a USB‑C cable. We also get to see the new Camera Control button, which is on the bottom right side, in action.

The button provides an easy way to access the camera and lets you adjust functions like zoom by sliding your finger across it.

In the second video, we see an iPhone 16 Pro model in the hue Desert Titanium getting compared to the Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro. Since the new phone sports a 6.3-inch screen, it unsurprisingly looks a little larger than the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro.


The iPhone 16 Pro is a smidge thicker than the iPhone 15 Pro but you can hardly tell the difference.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a higher-resolution 48MP ultrawide camera and Apple's latest Ceramic Shield material, but, of course, you can't notice these details just by looking at the phone.

Visually, the two phones are largely the same and the real differentiators are on the inside. The new Pro models are underpinned by the faster A18 Pro chip and will last longer on a charge. They also pack better hardware for improved connectivity.

While it's too early to comment on the phone's marker performance, early data suggests that buyers are more interested in the non-Pro models. Traditionally, Pro models have performed better than the standard models, which was reflected in Apple's alleged production plans.

With Apple touting Apple Intelligence as one of the main reasons to upgrade to its phones, it looks like buyers took the messaging too literally and decided to overlook the Pro lineup's new ultrawide camera and larger screens in favor of phones that will be able to run AI features and not cost them as much as the Pro models.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

