Men improvise MagSafe compatible fishing rod to pull 5G iPhone 12 Pro out of a canal









We built a magnetic fishing rod and catched it!!!!! MagSafe ftw pic.twitter.com/M4g4RTLZxF — Frederik Riedel ‍️ (@frederikRiedel) May 30, 2021

At first, Riedel's friend waded through three feet of muddy water and found a Nintendo Switch. That's a great device for fans of Pokemon, Mario, and Animal Crossing, but it's not an iPhone. So Riedel and friend improvised a fishing rod with a magnet at the end of the line, dropped it in the canal, and it attached itself to the iPhone 12 Pro creating the taut line needed to pull the device out of the canal.

The local time was 3 am when the iPhone 12 Pro was pulled to the surface and not only was it working fine, the battery was almost fully charged despite it spending hours in the canal. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, was no longer functional although to be fair, we have no idea how long that device was underwater.



