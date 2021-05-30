$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Accessories iOS Apple 5G

Men improvise MagSafe compatible fishing rod to pull 5G iPhone 12 Pro out of a canal

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 30, 2021, 7:50 PM
Men improvise MagSafe compatible fishing rod to pull 5G iPhone 12 Pro out of a canal
In Berlin, an Apple iPhone 12 Pro user discovered a new use for the MagSafe line of accessories. Instead of using the strong magnets inside the iPhone 12 series to attach a battery charger, a wallet, or another accessory to the back cover, this gentleman used it to go fishing for the iPhone 12 Pro that his friend dropped in a canal in Berlin. The story was told over Twitter by Frederik Riedel, an app developer and a friend of the butterfingered man who dropped his handset in the mud filled canal.

At first, Riedel's friend waded through three feet of muddy water and found a Nintendo Switch. That's a great device for fans of Pokemon, Mario, and Animal Crossing, but it's not an iPhone. So Riedel and friend improvised a fishing rod with a magnet at the end of the line, dropped it in the canal, and it attached itself to the iPhone 12 Pro creating the taut line needed to pull the device out of the canal.


The local time was 3 am when the iPhone 12 Pro was pulled to the surface and not only was it working fine, the battery was almost fully charged despite it spending hours in the canal. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, was no longer functional although to be fair, we have no idea how long that device was underwater.

Back in March, we told you about an iPhone 11 that still turned on after spending six months at the bottom of a lake in British Columbia. A diver discovered the handset, retrieved it, and called the owner to tell her that her iPhone had been found. Fatemeh Ghodsi, who was reunited with her iPhone, said, "I was in complete shock, initially to start with...It was kind of like a zombie phone coming back to me, because I'd totally made peace with it being gone."

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$1000off $0 Special Verizon $1000 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Hot phones

