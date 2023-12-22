AI-rooted Magic Compose for Google Messages goes global (at a slow pace)
It seems it was a whole year ago, but the Magic Compose feature was actually announced at the Google I/O 2023 conference in May 2023.
Shortly after – at the end of the month – it started rolling out, but only to the US and with heavy limitations, it was “only available in English on Android phones with US SIM cards”.
Before we get on with the details of where Magic Compose is going, maybe it’s better to actually remind you of what it is, if you haven’t used it, or if you don’t keep a list of every single I/O 2023 announcement.
Basically, Magic Compose creates AI-generated text messages for you. The feature is activated by tapping a sparkled pencil icon in the text field, which then invites you to try and use different style options for your next message reply such as Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, or Short..
Google says that your messages will not be stored or used to train machine learning models. After suggestions are generated, “Google discards the messages from the servers.” When you’re not using Magic Compose, “no messages are sent to Google”.
After the eligible users from the US, now there are reports from France and the UK that Magic Compose has arrived. You still have to be in the Play Store betas for Google Messages and Carrier Services, signed into your Google Account, and over 18 to get the Magic Compose. Also, Google One Premium members “have priority access as more spots become available”.
Now, things are gradually changing and Magic Compose is getting international availability, albeit at a rather slow pace (via 9to5Google).
What is Magic Compose?
In order for Magic Compose to know you better and sound like you, the feature will send up to 20 previous messages to Google’s servers to generate relevant, contextual suggestions. This includes emojis, reactions, and URLs, but not messages with attachments, voice messages, or images. However, “image captions and voice transcriptions may be sent”.
Who’s getting it?
