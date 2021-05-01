Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Rumor suggests how Apple Music plans on challenging Spotify

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 01, 2021, 4:51 PM
Rumor suggests how Apple Music plans on challenging Spotify
Last week, Spotify announced that during the first quarter of this year, the number of its paid subscribers rose 21% to 158 million. During that quarter, Spotify HiFi was unveiled which will give subscribers the option to listen to lossless streaming music in select markets later this year. Spotify says that the feature will allow subscribers to "listen to their favorite songs the way artists intended," and that this is "consistently one of the most requested new features."

With Apple Music considered to be Spotify's number one rival, the latter's lossless stream could help it extend its lead over Apple's music streamer. However, according to Hits Daily Double (via AppleInsider), Apple Music is expected to announce within weeks its own tier that delivers HIFI music priced at an additional $9.99 per month. The rumor calls for Apple to offer a less expensive and higher-quality service than rivals.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple recently released iOS 14.6 developer beta 1. Code found in the release mentioned things like "Dolby Atmos," "Dolby Audio," and "Lossless." The references do not appear in iOS 14.5 and in iOS 14.6 beta 2 which means that Apple could be trying to make this a secret.

Besides Spotify, whose high-quality stream will be available later this year, Amazon Music HD offers a higher-quality stream at 320kbps for $14.99 a month ($12.99 for Prime members), $5 more a month than its standard plan. Tidal has a lossless service priced at $19.99 monthly that streams at 1,411 Kbps.

Apple could introduce the lossless streaming tier for Apple Music during virtual WWDC 2021 which is scheduled to kick off on June 7th. Additionally, some believe that Apple will announce the new Apple Music tier at the same time that it introduces new AirPods which might include the AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro 2 and two other possible models. However, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said back in March that the third-generation "earable" won't see the light of day until the third quarter (July-September) of this year.

Speaking of AirPods, if you can't wait for the next generation models to launch, check out the best sales and deals on the most popular TWS earbuds in the world.

