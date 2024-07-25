Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Looks like Google's Pixel Phone AI-powered anti-scam protection is coming soon

As originally announced during I/O, Google is enhancing its spam and scam call detection capabilities on Pixel devices with a new AI-powered feature. Codenamed "Sharpie," this innovative functionality was discovered hidden in the code of the latest beta version of Google's Phone app and will utilize artificial intelligence to identify scam calls in real time.

The technology was initially introduced as part of Google's Gemini Nano feature at the recent I/O event. Gemini Nano is specifically designed for smartphones, enabling AI tasks to be processed directly on the device. However, this also means that the AI-enabled scam detection feature will initially be limited to newer Pixel models, including the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Looks like Google&#039;s Pixel Phone AI-powered anti-scam protection is coming soon
The enhanced scam detection popup teased for Pixel devices at Google I/O back in May | Image credit — Google

The feature is expected to differentiate between spam and scam calls, allowing users to manually report calls as either category. While Google has previously stated that the feature would be opt-in, meaning users would need to activate it manually, recent code discoveries suggest that it might be automatically enabled for certain devices, such as those managed under Family Link.

The new scam detection feature is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Made by Google event, where the Pixel 9 series is anticipated to be unveiled. This technology is expected to enhance Google's existing spam protection measures, which already include features like the built-in "Filter spam calls" option on all Android smartphones and the "Automatically screen and decline robocalls" feature on Pixel devices.

While it's not yet clear how the "Sharpie" feature will be implemented in detail or what its exact capabilities will be, it represents a significant step forward in Google's efforts to combat spam and scam calls. By leveraging AI to identify and filter out these unwanted calls, Google is stepping up one of the biggest flexes that Pixel users have on their devices.
