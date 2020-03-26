Verizon Accessories Apple Tablets Deals

Logitech's Apple Pencil alternative is cheaper than ever for a limited time

Mar 26, 2020, 8:21 AM
Verizon's online store is not the first place you'd normally expect to find official accessories for Apple products at decent prices, but if you hurry, the nation's largest wireless service provider can hook you up with a cheaper than ever Logitech Crayon.

Typically available for $69.99, the digital pencil is on sale for an unspecified "limited time" at a reduced price of $34.99. Compatible with a whole bunch of newer and older iPads, this bad boy can successfully replace a significantly costlier first-party Apple Pencil. That one normally goes for $89 in its original incarnation and $119 in an iPad Pro-exclusive second iteration released back in 2018.

At its core, the Logitech Crayon is extremely similar to the first-gen Apple Pencil, connecting to your iPad instantly to help you write and draw naturally on the display of multiple models including 2018's 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the sixth-gen iPad 9.7, seventh-gen iPad 10.2, iPad Air 3, and iPad mini 5.

While support for the hot new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 is yet to be explicitly confirmed, we're pretty sure this ultra-affordable stylus will work with Apple's latest powerhouses as well.

Available in a single eye-catching combination of orange and silver hues from Verizon, the Logitech Crayon can last up to seven hours between battery charges, also withstanding drops of up to 4 feet, featuring palm rejection technology, as well as a "dynamic smart tip" capable of automatically adjusting line thickness in a very natural and intuitive way.

In case you're wondering, the digital pencil has been discounted a few times before by various retailers, but to our knowledge, the aforementioned $69.99 MSRP has never dropped this low. Currently, for instance, the Logitech Crayon costs $62.95 on Apple's official website, while Best Buy can go as low as $49.99, but only if you also purchase a select iPad model.

