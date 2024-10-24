Lionel Messi's MLS Cup playoffs debut: how to watch for free on Apple TV
Lionel Messi is set to make his much-anticipated debut in the MLS Cup Playoffs this Friday, October 25, when Inter Miami CF faces off against Atlanta United FC.
The match will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT as part of the Round One Best-of-3 Series, marking Messi's historic first appearance in the playoffs since joining Inter Miami. Fans will be able to watch the game for free on the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV, giving a global audience access to this prime-time event.
The game is part of a broader playoff push, with top-ranked clubs such as Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC also vying for the coveted 29th MLS Cup.
With Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, viewers can watch every playoff match without regional blackouts, all leading up to the MLS Cup final on December 7, Apple claims. The platform offers an array of viewing options, allowing fans to tune in via Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming gadgets, game consoles, and even on the web.
Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer, also emphasized the significance of Apple’s partnership in bringing the league to a global audience. Garber noted that making this opening playoff match free is another example of MLS’s commitment to connecting with fans worldwide.
Analysts are anticipating a particularly exciting postseason, as Inter Miami aims to add the MLS Cup to its recent list of accomplishments.
Taylor Twellman, lead analyst for MLS Season Pass, noted that Messi’s presence has heightened attention on the playoffs, drawing in fans from across the world. Twellman highlighted how each trophy Messi secures only strengthens his case as the greatest of all time, and with that, every opposing team will be motivated to challenge him.
Fans looking for a more unique experience can tune into a special “Player Spotlight: Messi” stream on TikTok, where cameras will focus solely on Messi throughout the game.
Fans can also stay updated on the MLS Cup Playoffs through the free Apple Sports app for iPhone. The app allows users to track scores, stats, standings, and other updates about their favorite teams and clubs. With iOS 18 and watchOS 11, the Apple Sports app now offers Live Activities, delivering real-time scores and play-by-play information directly to the Lock Screen of iPhones and Apple Watches. This feature ensures that fans stay connected to every moment of the playoffs, even when they’re on the go.
Messi’s debut in the MLS Cup Playoffs is shaping up to be a landmark event, not just for Inter Miami but for the entire league!
Messi, who has already had an incredible impact on Inter Miami CF, led the team to win the Supporters’ Shield and set a new single-season points record earlier this month. Now, the legendary footballer is aiming for yet another career milestone: his 47th trophy. This achievement would further solidify his standing as one of the greatest players in football history.
On TikTok, fans can tune in to the MLS Cup Playoffs through a special Player Spotlight Messi presentation. | Image credit – Apple
Apple is celebrating Messi’s first MLS Cup Playoffs appearance by streaming Friday’s match for free on its MLS Season Pass. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, expressed excitement about this historic moment and highlighted how Apple TV is giving fans multiple ways to watch.
Beyond the free streaming on MLS Season Pass, the match will also be broadcast live on apple.com and at select Apple Store locations across the globe, including prominent stores in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Korea, and Mexico.
Fans can use the Apple Sports app on iPhone to stay up to date on scores, stats, standings, and their favorite clubs throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs. | Image credit – Apple
