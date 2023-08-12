Soon Android users might be able to seamlessly switch phones in the middle of a call

According to Mishaal Rahman (via AndroidCentral ), who wears many journalist hats but is better known as an expert on Android, Google is working on a new feature called Link Your Devices which will, well, link Android devices signed into the same Google account. That will allow you to start a phone call on one Android phone and seamlessly switch to a linked phone without a hiccup. The feature is called "Call switching" and is the only option available on the Link Your Devices menu page.





While it isn't listed in the menu, Rahman also discovered a feature called "Internet sharing" which would allow a linked device to share a Wi-Fi or internet connection with another linked phone. Also, apps will inform users how they can share their content across linked devices. When Google does start rolling out this feature, you'll set it up by going to Settings > Google > Device & Sharing .









You may soon be able to "link your [Android] devices" signed into the same Google account together. This will enable "call switching", which lets you switch between devices for calls, as well as "Internet sharing"!

H/T @Nail_Sadykovpic.twitter.com/WCunYNE9GQ — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 10, 2023

Apple already offers a similar feature called Continuity which allows a user to link devices that have the same Apple ID. Users can share cellular calls, document markups, SMS and MMS messages, AirDrop files, content from a "Universal clipboard," and more. Similarly, Samsung's "Continue Apps" allows a user to start using an app on a Galaxy device and continue working right where he/she left off on certain Galaxy devices.

The Link Your Device page as currently constituted features a toggle switch to enable "Call switching." You'll also see the email address of the linked Google account along with a list that mentions all of the linked Android devices.



