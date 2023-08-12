Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Soon Android users might be able to seamlessly switch phones in the middle of a call

Android Google
Soon Android users might be able to seamlessly switch phones in the middle of a call
According to Mishaal Rahman (via AndroidCentral), who wears many journalist hats but is better known as an expert on Android, Google is working on a new feature called Link Your Devices which will, well, link Android devices signed into the same Google account. That will allow you to start a phone call on one Android phone and seamlessly switch to a linked phone without a hiccup. The feature is called "Call switching" and is the only option available on the Link Your Devices menu page.

While it isn't listed in the menu, Rahman also discovered a feature called "Internet sharing" which would allow a linked device to share a Wi-Fi or internet connection with another linked phone. Also, apps will inform users how they can share their content across linked devices. When Google does start rolling out this feature, you'll set it up by going to Settings > Google > Device & Sharing.

Apple already offers a similar feature called Continuity which allows a user to link devices that have  the same Apple ID. Users can share cellular calls, document markups, SMS and MMS messages, AirDrop files, content from a "Universal clipboard," and more. Similarly, Samsung's "Continue Apps" allows a user to start using an app on a Galaxy device and continue working right where he/she left off on certain Galaxy devices.


The Link Your Device page as currently constituted features a toggle switch to enable "Call switching." You'll also see the email address of the linked Google account along with a list that mentions all of the linked Android devices.

Link Your Devices could launch on the stable, final version of Android 14 which could be released at any time. If the feature is not included in Android 14, it might show up in a future update pushed out by Google sometime later this year.

Popular stories

Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
iPhone 15 Pro render and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 15 Pro render and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Android 14 will allow users to take away an app's permission to send them full-screen ads
Android 14 will allow users to take away an app's permission to send them full-screen ads
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Switching from the tiny iPhone 13 mini to iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best or worst mistake one can make?
Switching from the tiny iPhone 13 mini to iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best or worst mistake one can make?
EX-CEO admits tricking Qualcomm into spending $180M to buy its own technology
EX-CEO admits tricking Qualcomm into spending $180M to buy its own technology
Google tests a new look for search results in the Google app
Google tests a new look for search results in the Google app
Pixel 8 Pro appears in leaked video promo with Audio Magic Eraser (VIDEO)
Pixel 8 Pro appears in leaked video promo with Audio Magic Eraser (VIDEO)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless