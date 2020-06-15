LG Velvet 5G coming to Europe this month, North America shortly after

LG Velvet is coming to Europe, North America, Asia, more

The South Korean company intends to release the LG Velvet 5G in several key European markets later this month. Customers based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and Poland will be the first to receive the product.



There is no word yet on whether the smartphone will eventually make its way over to other European countries including the UK, France, and Portugal. But these releases could depend on the reception in the initial launch markets.



Following Europe in the “weeks ahead” will be various unspecified countries spread across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.



That means customers based in the United States could soon be in luck. Unfortunately, there is no word at this stage on carrier availability, but considering the LG V60 ThinQ is available through all major carriers the same should apply to the LG Velvet.



Pricing was not announced today but a diverse range of colors was confirmed. The LG Velvet is already sold in Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White, and Aurora Gray but will soon be available in Aurora Silver, New Black, and other finished that are “coming soon.”