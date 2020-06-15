LG Velvet 5G coming to Europe this month, North America shortly after
LG Velvet is coming to Europe, North America, Asia, more
The South Korean company intends to release the LG Velvet 5G in several key European markets later this month. Customers based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and Poland will be the first to receive the product.
Following Europe in the “weeks ahead” will be various unspecified countries spread across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. LG has also confirmed its plans to launch the smartphone in North America.
Pricing was not announced today but a diverse range of colors was confirmed. The LG Velvet is already sold in Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White, and Aurora Gray but will soon be available in Aurora Silver, New Black, and other finished that are “coming soon.”
Massive display, three cameras, and 5G support
For those of you that aren’t aware, the LG Velvet 5G is equipped with a massive 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display complete with minimal bezels, a small waterdrop notch, and curved edges on either side.
That is paired with the snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which integrates a 5G modem as standard. There is also 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, although microSD cards are supported and an 8GB of RAM variant is offered too.
Completing the package is Android 10 coupled with LG UX 9 straight out of the box, a decent 4,300mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 9W wireless charging, and a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear.