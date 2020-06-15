LG Android 5G

LG Velvet 5G coming to Europe this month, North America shortly after

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 15, 2020, 5:11 AM
LG Velvet 5G coming to Europe this month, North America shortly after
The LG Velvet 5G debuted an all-new design language inspired by nature when it launched in South Korea last month. Now, after a seemingly successful introduction, LG has announced plans to take the smartphone global.

LG Velvet is coming to Europe, North America, Asia, more


The South Korean company intends to release the LG Velvet 5G in several key European markets later this month. Customers based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and Poland will be the first to receive the product.

There is no word yet on whether the smartphone will eventually make its way over to other European countries including the UK, France, and Portugal. But these releases could depend on the reception in the initial launch markets.

Following Europe in the “weeks ahead” will be various unspecified countries spread across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. LG has also confirmed its plans to launch the smartphone in North America.

That means customers based in the United States could soon be in luck. Unfortunately, there is no word at this stage on carrier availability, but considering the LG V60 ThinQ is available through all major carriers the same should apply to the LG Velvet.

Pricing was not announced today but a diverse range of colors was confirmed. The LG Velvet is already sold in Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White, and Aurora Gray but will soon be available in Aurora Silver, New Black, and other finished that are “coming soon.” 

Massive display, three cameras, and 5G support


For those of you that aren’t aware, the LG Velvet 5G is equipped with a massive 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display complete with minimal bezels, a small waterdrop notch, and curved edges on either side.

That is paired with the snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which integrates a 5G modem as standard. There is also 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, although microSD cards are supported and an 8GB of RAM variant is offered too.

Completing the package is Android 10 coupled with LG UX 9 straight out of the box, a decent 4,300mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 9W wireless charging, and a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
Motorola Edge Plus Review: Surprise of the year
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival
Popular stories
Android 11 R Preview: A quality of life update

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now
Popular stories
Lowballed by Dish, T-Mobile might be looking for a different Boost buyer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless