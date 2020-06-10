LG Android

LG Velvet will have an even cheaper, non-5G version, and more colors

by Daniel Petrov
Jun 10, 2020, 3:17 AM
LG changed tack in the last minute, and decided to replace its G-series title with a individualized naming scheme, as the first LG Velvet unboxing video showed - the box label itself says LM-G900N right there.

The official announcement for Korea already previewed the LG Velvet specs and the new "raindrop" rear-facing camera with three imaging sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically in descending order by size and a "symmetrical, flowing form factor" described as "both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch." 

There have even been new colors introduced to the LG Velvet roster after its launch, including the silver one you see in the header, unearthed by Toranji


Now the only thing left to wonder about is when will LG announce the inevitable US model launch and the price, as the 5G Velvet's specs list is now known:

  • Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G or Snapdragon 845 LTE models
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 4300mAh

Since the phone is to be priced much lower than the V60 in the US, and still offer 5G connectivity, the LG Velvet has every chance to become a hit here at $550-$650. There is more to it, though.

A cheaper, non-5G LG Velvet model appears


A surprise version of the LG Velvet has popped up over at the cross-platform Geekbench database, as well as at the Wi-fi certification consortium. While it looks pretty much like the 5G model powered by the Snapdragon 765, this LM-G910 model is running on... two-year old Snapdragon 845, carrying 6GB RAM.

The price of the LTE version is said to be at least 20% cheaper than the 5G-laden LG Velvet, which may bring it in the sub-$500 category, and if it keeps the rest of the specs and the svelte design, LG may have another winning strategy. Mum's the word on the US debut of both the LTE and the 5G models of the LG Velvet, but we should know more before June rolls over.


