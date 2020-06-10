LG Velvet will have an even cheaper, non-5G version, and more colors

Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G or Snapdragon 845 LTE models

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 128GB

Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4300mAh





Since the phone is to be priced much lower than the V60 in the US, and still offer 5G connectivity, the LG Velvet has every chance to become a hit here at $550-$650. There is more to it, though.





A cheaper, non-5G LG Velvet model appears





A surprise version of the LG Velvet has popped up over at the cross-platform Geekbench database, as well as at the Wi-fi certification consortium. While it looks pretty much like the 5G model powered by the Snapdragon 765, this LM-G910 model is running on... two-year old Snapdragon 845, carrying 6GB RAM.





The price of the LTE version is said to be at least 20% cheaper than the 5G-laden LG Velvet, which may bring it in the sub-$500 category, and if it keeps the rest of the specs and the svelte design, LG may have another winning strategy. Mum's the word on the US debut of both the LTE and the 5G models of the LG Velvet, but we should know more before June rolls over.







