LG Velvet 5G stars in new feel-good promo video

The LG Velvet 5G is a new mid-range (almost high-end) Android 10 smartphone that's currently available only in South Korea and a few European markets. The handset is coming soon to the US, although exact launch details have not been unveiled yet.





While waiting for LG to share more about the arrival of the Velvet 5G stateside, we noticed that the company released a fresh promo video of the phone.





LG's new video - embedded below - presents various selling points of the Velvet. It starts with the handset's elegant and curvy design, then goes on to show off its 48 MP triple rear camera, its vivid 6.8-inch display, and its 4,300 mAh battery.













Features like ASMR Recording and Voice Bokeh are also showcased. All in all, this is a nice, feel-good video that greatly benefits from a well-chosen musical background.





There are some important features of the LG Velvet that aren't mentioned in the video, like its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, its 128 GB of internal memory, and its water resistance.





The LG Velvet 5G has multiple color variants, including Aurora Green, Aurora White, Aurora Gray, and Illusion Sunset. At the moment, it's unclear if all these colors will be available stateside.





We already reviewed the LG Velvet and liked it. Judging from its European price, this new 5G smartphone may cost around $600-$700 when it lands in the US. Do you think you'll want to buy one?



