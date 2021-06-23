$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

LG Velvet 2 Pro appears in all its glory in new unboxing video

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 23, 2021, 9:24 AM
1

Just when we thought the Velvet 2 Pro leaks had finished, an unboxing video of the phone appeared on YouTube. The video is in Korean, and shows both the phone and it's packaging. It also reveals a couple of new features that were to come on the Velvet 2 Pro if LG hadn’t called it quits.

"If the LG Velvet 2 Pro was released, would you consider buying it?" - Vote on our poll.


The design of the Velvet 2 Pro is very similar to its predecessor, the LG Velvet 5G. On the front, a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle is present. The screen is an OLED panel, with the settings of the phone revealing it to be 6.8-inch in size, with a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also included.

As for the back of the LG Velvet 2 Pro, it is made out of glass, and now all three cameras protrude from the body of the phone. On the LG Velvet two of the cameras weren’t protruding. The cameras have a gold finish which contrasts with the black glass.


What might be the most interesting new feature revealed in the video, is pressure sensors on the left side of the Velvet 2 Pro. These sensors replace the volume buttons, but they look like they extend even further down the side of the phone. This extension of the pressure sensor probably offers more functionality like quick actions, preprogrammed access to apps, etc.

We are not surprised that LG experimented with gimmicks ‘till the end. The company was notorious for trying out new things in its top of the line smartphones. For example, the LG G8 ThinQ had a gesture sensor that could be used to control it with your hands.

There is a USB-C port located on the bottom of the phone, but no headphone jack.

The video also confirms previous reports that the LG Velvet 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The triple-camera system consists of a 64MP Sony main sensor, ultrawide camera and a 3x telephoto sensor.

Battery-wise, the Velvet 2 Pro has a 4,500mAh with fast wired charging and wireless charging. It is unclear how much LG planned to charge for the phone, but it probably would’ve been a bit more than its predecessor, the $599 Velvet 5G, considering the bump in specs.

The come phones with two boxes. One of them consists the device, two cases and a cable. The other one has a charger with an additional USB-C cable, though this second box probably wouldn't have made the cut in the retail package.


Tipster Tron also uploaded a couple of pictures on Twitter of Velvet 2 Pro phones being received by LG employees. The boxes have a text that reads “resale prohibited, employee-only” in Korean.

The news about LG quitting the smartphone business was upsetting to many, to say the least. The Korean company exited the market after years of losses with every smartphone it released, and that's a shame because there were some very interesting LG phones released over the years.

LG’s Velvet 2 Pro could have been a great flagship device, and this unboxing video definitely contributes to the sad feelings we have about LG’s departure from the smartphone business.

If the LG Velvet 2 Pro was released, would you consider buying it?

Vote View Result

