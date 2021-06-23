LG Velvet 2 Pro appears in all its glory in new unboxing video





The come phones with two boxes. One of them consists the device, two cases and a cable. The other one has a charger with an additional USB-C cable, though this second box probably wouldn't have made the cut in the retail package.





Tipster Tron also uploaded a couple of pictures on



The news about Tipster Tron also uploaded a couple of pictures on Twitter of Velvet 2 Pro phones being received by LG employees. The boxes have a text that reads “resale prohibited, employee-only” in Korean.The news about LG quitting the smartphone business was upsetting to many, to say the least. The Korean company exited the market after years of losses with every smartphone it released, and that's a shame because there were some very interesting LG phones released over the years.





LG’s Velvet 2 Pro could have been a great flagship device, and this unboxing video definitely contributes to the sad feelings we have about LG’s departure from the smartphone business .



