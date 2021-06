Canceled LG Velvet 2 Pro leaks one last time alongside Stylo 7, K35, and K33

LG G Stylo 7

LG K35

LG K33

As the successor to the affordable G Stylo 6 , the LG G Stylo 7 was meant to have a punch-hole display and smaller bezels compared to its predecessor. The display is listed with a FHD+ resolution too, with the probability of it being an IPS LCD panel.A Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM was going to be used in the phone alongside Android 11 out of the box. Like its predecessor, the Stylo 7 was probably going to come with a built-in stylus.This entry-level phone was to have an HD+ LCD screen with a punch-hole selfie camera. The K35 runs Android 11 and would have been powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM.The most budget oriented phone found in the leak was set feature an HD+ LCD screen with a teardrop style notch. Just like the K35, this entry-level device was going to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and Android 11.