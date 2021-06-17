$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone



Canceled LG Velvet 2 Pro leaks one last time alongside Stylo 7, K35, and K33

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 17, 2021, 5:00 AM
The news about LG quitting the smartphone business was upsetting to many, to say the least. The Korean company exited the market after years of losses with every smartphone it released, and that's a shame, because there were some very interesting LG phones released over the years.

Now some canceled phones have come to light, thanks to well known tipster Evan Blass. The source stumbled upon 4 unreleased LG phones in Google Play Console. 

LG Velvet 2 Pro


This is the first phone shown in the pictures, and we can pretty much only see the phone’s shape and minimalistic design. The Velvet 2 Pro has a code name rainbowlm. It was going to have a FHD+ screen, which probably would have been an OLED panel with a high-refresh rate.
 
Unlike its predecessor, the LG Velvet 5G, this second generation was going to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and was to run Android 11.


LG G Stylo 7


As the successor to the affordable G Stylo 6, the LG G Stylo 7 was meant to have a punch-hole display and smaller bezels compared to its predecessor. The display is listed with a FHD+ resolution too, with the probability of it being an IPS LCD panel.

A Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM was going to be used in the phone alongside Android 11 out of the box. Like its predecessor, the Stylo 7 was probably going to come with a built-in stylus.


LG K35


This entry-level phone was to have an HD+ LCD screen with a punch-hole selfie camera. The K35 runs Android 11 and would have been powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM.


LG K33


The most budget oriented phone found in the leak was set feature an HD+ LCD screen with a teardrop style notch. Just like the K35, this entry-level device was going to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and Android 11.


The LG Velvet 2 Pro could have been a great flagship device, and this definitely contributed to the sad feelings we have about LG’s departure from the smartphone business. The rest of the phones that leaked we probably going to be good sellers in developing markets. Farewell, LG.

