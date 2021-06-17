Canceled LG Velvet 2 Pro leaks one last time alongside Stylo 7, K35, and K33

Canceled LG Velvet 2 Pro leaks one last time alongside Stylo 7, K35, and K330
Now some canceled phones have come to light, thanks to well known tipster Evan Blass. The source stumbled upon 4 unreleased LG phones in Google Play Console.
LG Velvet 2 Pro
This is the first phone shown in the pictures, and we can pretty much only see the phone’s shape and minimalistic design. The Velvet 2 Pro has a code name rainbowlm. It was going to have a FHD+ screen, which probably would have been an OLED panel with a high-refresh rate.
Unlike its predecessor, the LG Velvet 5G, this second generation was going to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and was to run Android 11.
LG G Stylo 7
As the successor to the affordable G Stylo 6, the LG G Stylo 7 was meant to have a punch-hole display and smaller bezels compared to its predecessor. The display is listed with a FHD+ resolution too, with the probability of it being an IPS LCD panel.
LG K35
This entry-level phone was to have an HD+ LCD screen with a punch-hole selfie camera. The K35 runs Android 11 and would have been powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM.
LG K33
The most budget oriented phone found in the leak was set feature an HD+ LCD screen with a teardrop style notch. Just like the K35, this entry-level device was going to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and Android 11.