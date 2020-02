LG V60 ThinQ will have a popular feature not found on the Galaxy S20 line

First, the LG V60 ThinQ will not have a transparent back panel despite what you see in the images that accompany this story. This was done by LG to make it easier to show some of the features of the phone. For example, we now know that LG will pack a 5000mAh capacity battery inside the phone matching the size of the battery inside the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G . The same image reveals that the LG V60 ThinQ will be equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, speakers on the bottom of the handset and a Type-C port. The other image shows that the phone will have four microphones and a quad-camera setup on the back. And since the images don't appear to show a fingerprint scanner, there will probably be an in-display fingerprint reader.

LG is going to have another tough year competing with Samsung



The LG V60 ThinQ could feature a flat-screen in the neighborhood of 6.7-inches to 6.9-inches with the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform under the hood. A "U" shaped notch is at the top center of the screen and the Hand ID feature found on the LG G8 ThinQ is not included with this model. With this feature, users put their hands up to the front-facing camera to unlock the device. The phone recognizes the shape, thickness and other physical characteristics of the user's veins located in his palm. And that probably means that unlike the LG G8 ThinQ , the LG V60 ThinQ won't respond to hand gestures to answer calls, dismiss an alarm, control streaming music, and take a selfie.









Speaking of the LG G8 ThinQ, the sequel would normally be unveiled at around the same time as Samsung's Galaxy S20 line. But instead of the LG G9 ThinQ, the manufacturer is reportedly changing up its release schedule and could close out the "G" series and replace it with a brand new line during the second half of the year. Or, LG might have decided just to move the release of the LG G9 ThinQ to the fall. There is no denying that LG needs to make some changes to its money-losing smartphone business. The manufacturer's mobile division posted red ink amounting to $858.34 million for all of 2019 . LG blamed sluggish overseas sales for the $280 million loss it announced for the fourth quarter of 2019 alone.











Although not exactly in the same ballpark as HTC, which has apparently given up after spilling gallons of red ink trying to take on Samsung, LG has been running into a similar problem of being unable to capture the attention of the public. And with Android users already dreaming about the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G , 2020 will not be the year that LG closes the gap.