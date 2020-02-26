LG V60 leaks in the flesh and what is up with those cameras?
It's kind of weird that ultra-wide cameras became popular just in 2019. LG was way ahead of the curve — it has been outfitting its phones with an ultra-wide secondary lens way back since the LG G5. And it was first to the party with triple camera modules, too — the LG V40 was a pioneer when it comes to having a wide-angle, super-wide-angle, and telephoto lens all in one camera hump on the back.
Which is why we find it kind of weird that the leaked LG V60 here only seems to have a dual camera. Earlier leaks insisted that the setup would be one with quad cams, but this video here very clearly shows us two lenses (they could either be a wide-angle and super-wide-angle, or telephoto and wide-angle) and two extra sensors, concealed in black. It looks off-center and it's really curious — why would LG be backing out of a trend it pioneered? Do the two sensors hidden behind black glass provide some sort of super spatial awareness / depth detection?
Needless to say, our curiosity is piqued.
The LG V60 was expected to be announced at MWC 2020, but since this has been cancelled, we just need to sit tight and wait for LG to plan how and when it wants to unveil its new phones.
