Killer new deal makes the LG V50 ThinQ one of the best sub-$300 phones out there

Commercially released nearly two years ago, that Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is on sale in a "limited quantity" on eBay at the time of this writing for a measly $259.99. Believe it or not, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, advertised by a 100 percent positively rated vendor as including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





Technically, these are Sprint-specific 5G-enabled units fetching just 260 bucks a pop, which actually explains that crazy low price, at least in part. While the "Now Network" is no longer a thing , this 6.4-inch handset should be able to obtain a 4G LTE signal on T-Mobile with absolutely no problem across the nation.





Although AT&T LTE functionality is theoretically possible as well, there are a number of important missing bands that suggest Ma Bell customers might be better served by other devices, including lower-end models. Finally, Verizon compatibility is simply off the table, so don't even think of going there.





All that being said, T-Mobile subscribers are likely to find it quite difficult to resist an impulse buy right now. After all, this is a beautiful phone (unnecessarily wide notch aside), with a premium metal-and-glass construction, a high-quality P-OLED display in tow sporting a top-notch (pun intended) resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with that aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC... from 2019.





The Snapdragon 855 is obviously considerably faster than all modern 600 and possibly 700-series chipsets as well, not to mention the LG V50 ThinQ also comes with a large 4,000mAh battery under its hood, a grand total of five cameras (including three on its back), and yes, both a headphone jack and microSD card slot. It sure looks like a blast from the past might not be the worst thing to go for, especially if you're on a tight budget.