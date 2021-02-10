Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

LG Android Deals

Killer new deal makes the LG V50 ThinQ one of the best sub-$300 phones out there

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 10, 2021, 5:23 PM
If you're in the market for a decent Android phone to set you back no more than $300, you could buy a brand-new unlocked Moto G Stylus (2021) mid-ranger from a major retailer like Best Buy... or opt for a high-end LG V50 ThinQ.

Commercially released nearly two years ago, that Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is on sale in a "limited quantity" on eBay at the time of this writing for a measly $259.99. Believe it or not, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, advertised by a 100 percent positively rated vendor as including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Technically, these are Sprint-specific 5G-enabled units fetching just 260 bucks a pop, which actually explains that crazy low price, at least in part. While the "Now Network" is no longer a thing, this 6.4-inch handset should be able to obtain a 4G LTE signal on T-Mobile with absolutely no problem across the nation.

Although AT&T LTE functionality is theoretically possible as well, there are a number of important missing bands that suggest Ma Bell customers might be better served by other devices, including lower-end models. Finally, Verizon compatibility is simply off the table, so don't even think of going there.

All that being said, T-Mobile subscribers are likely to find it quite difficult to resist an impulse buy right now. After all, this is a beautiful phone (unnecessarily wide notch aside), with a premium metal-and-glass construction, a high-quality P-OLED display in tow sporting a top-notch (pun intended) resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with that aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC... from 2019.

The Snapdragon 855 is obviously considerably faster than all modern 600 and possibly 700-series chipsets as well, not to mention the LG V50 ThinQ also comes with a large 4,000mAh battery under its hood, a grand total of five cameras (including three on its back), and yes, both a headphone jack and microSD card slot. It sure looks like a blast from the past might not be the worst thing to go for, especially if you're on a tight budget.

Related phones

V50 ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ View Full specs
$260 Special eBay $294 Amazon $340 Overstock
  • Display 6.4 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

