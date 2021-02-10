Killer new deal makes the LG V50 ThinQ one of the best sub-$300 phones out there
Commercially released nearly two years ago, that Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is on sale in a "limited quantity" on eBay at the time of this writing for a measly $259.99. Believe it or not, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, advertised by a 100 percent positively rated vendor as including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Although AT&T LTE functionality is theoretically possible as well, there are a number of important missing bands that suggest Ma Bell customers might be better served by other devices, including lower-end models. Finally, Verizon compatibility is simply off the table, so don't even think of going there.
The Snapdragon 855 is obviously considerably faster than all modern 600 and possibly 700-series chipsets as well, not to mention the LG V50 ThinQ also comes with a large 4,000mAh battery under its hood, a grand total of five cameras (including three on its back), and yes, both a headphone jack and microSD card slot. It sure looks like a blast from the past might not be the worst thing to go for, especially if you're on a tight budget.