T-Mobile spreads the Android 10 love for the mid-range LG Stylo 5

Of course, the 2019-released mid-ranger came running a newer OS version out the box, which is proving to be a bigger upgrade than you may have initially presumed. That's because the LG Stylo 5 is currently receiving an official Android 10 promotion on multiple US carriers , while the Stylo 4 never even got an over-the-air collection of Pie-flavored software treats on network operators like T-Mobile.





T-Mo is reportedly joining Verizon and... Metro by T-Mobile as we speak in delivering Android 10 goodies to 2019's Stylo 5 as part of a 1.2GB or so update also containing "various bug fixes, security and system improvements."





Because the update is not yet confirmed and detailed on Magenta's dedicated webpage , you might not be able to actually download and install the thing for the time being, depending on where you live and how lucky you are.





But rest assured, it will probably not take T-Mobile more than a few days to spread the love across the action. It goes without saying your mid-range device will be vastly improved from a number of different standpoints once you manage to apply the UI tweaks and performance enhancements, although the LG Stylo 5 remains an overall humble phone by 2020 standards.





In case you're wondering, the handset is no longer available from the nation's leading "Un-carrier", but you can get the newer, larger, prettier, and faster LG Stylo 6 with Android 10 pre-installed at a little over 250 bucks, or $10.50 a month on a two-year installment plan.

The LG Stylo 5 is not very different from its pen-wielding predecessor, packing the same mediocre Snapdragon 450 processor while gaining a little battery juice and retaining the 6.2 -inch IPS LCD screen with relatively thin bezels, as well as the single 13MP rear-facing camera and 5MP front-facing shooter.