LG issues unsurprising warning related to its defunct smartphone business

LG, just like Nokia and a few other companies, dropped out of the smartphone business not long ago. While Nokia phones can still be bought thanks to HMD Global, no new LG smartphone have been launched since the South Korean giant announced its decision to shut down the mobile division and sell all related patents to other players in the market like Oppo.

That’s why it’s completely unsurprising that LG announced earlier this month it will also shut down its update servers, which means that those who still own LG smartphones will no longer be able to update their devices.

The update servers will be shut down on June 30, 2025, so there’s still time to update your LG phone if you haven’t done it by now. Since LG no longer has a mobile division, it’s hard to believe that the company will roll out any last updates for some of its newest phones, but anything is possible.

Velvet was one of the last smartphones launched by LG | Image credit: PhoneArena

In fact, LG already kept its promise to deliver one last major OS update, Android 12, to all eligible devices, but this happened about four years ago. Since then, LG not only released Android 12 as promised, but also kept many of its phones updated with the latest security patches for another three years.

Basically, this means that since 2024, LG’s servers for Android updates haven’t been used for anything. The decision to shut everything down doesn’t seem unusual at all and the same goes for the warning issued by LG a few weeks ago.

In a post on its official forums, LG is thanking customers who supported its mobile business and informs them that it will close the mobile phone software upgrade (FOTA), update center and LG Bridge service. All three will be terminated on June 30, 2025, 00:00 (Korea time, GMT +9).

While this is an important announcement, it’s hard to believe that it concerns too many people. It’s safe to assume that most LG fans have already moved on to other brands soon after the South Korean company announced its exit from the smartphone market.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
