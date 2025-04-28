LG issues unsurprising warning related to its defunct smartphone business
LG, just like Nokia and a few other companies, dropped out of the smartphone business not long ago. While Nokia phones can still be bought thanks to HMD Global, no new LG smartphone have been launched since the South Korean giant announced its decision to shut down the mobile division and sell all related patents to other players in the market like Oppo.
The update servers will be shut down on June 30, 2025, so there’s still time to update your LG phone if you haven’t done it by now. Since LG no longer has a mobile division, it’s hard to believe that the company will roll out any last updates for some of its newest phones, but anything is possible.
In fact, LG already kept its promise to deliver one last major OS update, Android 12, to all eligible devices, but this happened about four years ago. Since then, LG not only released Android 12 as promised, but also kept many of its phones updated with the latest security patches for another three years.
In a post on its official forums, LG is thanking customers who supported its mobile business and informs them that it will close the mobile phone software upgrade (FOTA), update center and LG Bridge service. All three will be terminated on June 30, 2025, 00:00 (Korea time, GMT +9).
While this is an important announcement, it’s hard to believe that it concerns too many people. It’s safe to assume that most LG fans have already moved on to other brands soon after the South Korean company announced its exit from the smartphone market.
Velvet was one of the last smartphones launched by LG | Image credit: PhoneArena
