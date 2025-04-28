LG issues unsurprising warning related to its defunct smartphone business

Velvet was one of the last smartphones launched by LG | Image credit: PhoneArena

In fact, LG already kept its promise to deliver one last major OS update, Android 12, to all eligible devices, but this happened about four years ago. Since then, LG not only released Android 12 as promised, but also kept many of its phones updated with the latest security patches for another three years.Basically, this means that since 2024, LG’s servers for Android updates haven’t been used for anything. The decision to shut everything down doesn’t seem unusual at all and the same goes for the warning issued by LG a few weeks ago.In a post on its official forums , LG is thanking customers who supported its mobile business and informs them that it will close the mobile phone software upgrade (FOTA), update center and LG Bridge service. All three will be terminated on June 30, 2025, 00:00 (Korea time, GMT +9).While this is an important announcement, it’s hard to believe that it concerns too many people. It’s safe to assume that most LG fans have already moved on to other brands soon after the South Korean company announced its exit from the smartphone market.