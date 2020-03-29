LG V60 ThinQ 5G official video released

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G was introduced at the end of last month and the phone will be available from AT&T and T-Mobile in early April. T-Mobile has the phone on backorder with the next set of shipments due to go out between April 7 and April 13 priced at $799.99 or 24 monthly payments of $33.34. AT&T has a listing for the phone, but it doesn't include a price or shipping date. The Verizon version, known as the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW, is available for pre-order priced at $949.99 or 24 monthly payments of $39.58. The "UW" abbreviation means that the device is compatible with Verizon's Ultra-Wide mmWave 5G signals





Those who purchase the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW from Verizon are entitled to a free LG Dual Screen. This adds a second display to the device. Or, if you buy two LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW handsets and add a new smartphone line for one of the phones, you will receive 24 monthly bill credits of $39.58 making the second unit free. You can also purchase the phone and switch to a Verizon unlimited plan to receive a $150 prepaid Mastercard.











T-Mobile also has a BOGO deal on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Join the Un-carrier by adding two or more lines. Purchase an LG V60 ThinQ 5G using a monthly payment plan and add a second unit of equal or lesser value and you'll receive 24 monthly bill credits equal to the cost of the second phone.





LG this weekend released a new product video it calls "The V60 ThinQ in Detail." The two minute clip reveals that the 8K video recording available on the device provides 4x the resolution of 4K recording. It also shows how the Steady Cam feature delivers stabilized video even if you were unsteady when recording it. And the Voice Bokeh feature reduces the level of background noise on a video so that the subject's voice is the loudest.





The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 (FHD+). That works out to an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The triple camera setup on the back includes a 64MP Standard camera, a 13MP Ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. A10MP front-facing selfie camera is included. The phone carries a massive 5000mAh battery.

