The LG G7 ThinQ is cheaper than ever before in 'good' and 'excellent' condition





Released more than two years ago, this is not exactly the prettiest or fastest handset money can buy nowadays... unless you can buy it in exchange for under 150 bucks. Believe it or not, that's possible at the time of this writing, although you'll have to be alright with owning a "seller refurbished" unit in "good cosmetic condition" if you want to be able to spend just $144.95.













You'll also need to activate the fully functional, professionally tested and inspected device on Verizon, but on the bright side of things, you're looking at doing business here with Bidallies, a veteran eBay vendor that touts an almost flawless 99.3 percent positive feedback score based on over 20,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.





That should make it easier to live without a valid US warranty of any sort, especially as the seller accepts "no returns or exchanges." If you're not fine purchasing a phone that may exhibit "minor scrapes or scratches", the same vendor is currently charging $164.95 for a Verizon-locked LG G7 ThinQ in "like-new", grade A condition, which stands for an "excellent" cosmetic condition and minor or no blemishes whatsoever.













Both deals are only good for Platinum Grey models with 64 gigs of internal storage space and 4 gigs of memory, as well as Snapdragon 845 processing power, a 6.1-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, dual 16MP rear-facing cameras, and 3,000mAh battery capacity.





The LG G7 ThinQ also runs Android 10 on the software side of things after a recent over-the-air update, which makes this arguably one of the most impressive and feature-packed devices you can get for less than $200 in "good" or "excellent" refurbished condition.



