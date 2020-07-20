Verizon LG Android Deals

The LG G7 ThinQ is cheaper than ever before in 'good' and 'excellent' condition

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 20, 2020, 4:06 PM
The LG G7 ThinQ is cheaper than ever before in 'good' and 'excellent' condition
While LG unquestionably made the right call to kill off the increasingly convoluted and boring G family of high-end smartphones in favor of the eye-catching Velvet 5G upper mid-ranger, bargain hunters may not want to completely forget about the G7 ThinQ just yet.

Released more than two years ago, this is not exactly the prettiest or fastest handset money can buy nowadays... unless you can buy it in exchange for under 150 bucks. Believe it or not, that's possible at the time of this writing, although you'll have to be alright with owning a "seller refurbished" unit in "good cosmetic condition" if you want to be able to spend just $144.95.

Check out the deal here



You'll also need to activate the fully functional, professionally tested and inspected device on Verizon, but on the bright side of things, you're looking at doing business here with Bidallies, a veteran eBay vendor that touts an almost flawless 99.3 percent positive feedback score based on over 20,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.

That should make it easier to live without a valid US warranty of any sort, especially as the seller accepts "no returns or exchanges." If you're not fine purchasing a phone that may exhibit "minor scrapes or scratches", the same vendor is currently charging $164.95 for a Verizon-locked LG G7 ThinQ in "like-new", grade A condition, which stands for an "excellent" cosmetic condition and minor or no blemishes whatsoever.

Check out the deal here



Both deals are only good for Platinum Grey models with 64 gigs of internal storage space and 4 gigs of memory, as well as Snapdragon 845 processing power, a 6.1-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, dual 16MP rear-facing cameras, and 3,000mAh battery capacity. 

The LG G7 ThinQ also runs Android 10 on the software side of things after a recent over-the-air update, which makes this arguably one of the most impressive and feature-packed devices you can get for less than $200 in "good" or "excellent" refurbished condition.

Related phones

G7 ThinQ
LG G7 ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$403 LG G7 ThinQ on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The LG G7 ThinQ is cheaper than ever before in 'good' and 'excellent' condition
Popular stories
Save $419 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Popular stories
Every single Amazon Fire tablet is on sale at a cool discount right now
Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 47minSamsung's aging Galaxy Note 9 is back in the spotlight at an irresistible price
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone XS Max for Verizon and AT&T is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Popular stories
The stylish Moto 360 smartwatch is $100 off in the US

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
Google can't protect you from Joker malware, so it's time to delete these dangerous apps

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless