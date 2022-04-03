LG reveals the name of the phones that will get Android 12 this quarter

Android 13 feature could allow single eSIM to connect to two carriers at the same time

Here's how much it could cost to rent the iPhone with the rumored subscription program

10 Ultra-overrated new Android and iPhone features: Falling for Samsung and Apple's marketing tricks

Apple's list of "Must-Have Apps" leaves out some big names and this could be why

Blockbuster report claims Facebook paid to have TikTok attacked as "dangerous" in the media

Analyst sees no major impact to Apple's stock if it is forced to make changes to App Store policies