LG reveals the name of the phones that will get Android 12 this quarter

LG reveals the name of the phones that will get Android 12 this quarter0
When LG announced the decision to wind up the smartphone business last year, it assured its customers that it would continue providing software updates and service support for some period of time. The company implied that flagship phones from 2019 onward, including G and V Series handsets and the Velvet and the Wing, would be eligible for three operating system updates.
LG had a spotty software update track record, so it would be something of a miracle if this promise is kept. Fortunately for those who own an LG phone, it looks like the company intends to make good on the promise. Last month, the Velvet became the company's first phone to receive the Android 12 update and it has now announced which other phones will get software updates this quarter.
The company has revealed the list of South Korean models that can expect to receive updates during Q2 2022. The midrange Q52 and LG Velvet and LG Wing will get security updates, and the Q92 5G, V50 ThinQ, and V50S ThinQ will receive the Android 12 update.
Notably missing is the LG V60, but that's apparently because the phone was not officially released in South Korea.
Although Android 12 is likely going to be the last OS update for most LG flagships, the company has indicated that two of its best phones, the LG Wing and Velvet, will also get Android 13, which will be released sometime in the third quarter.
Things that are NOT allowed: